Ministry of Economy on the minerals deal with the USA: there is no hidden recognition of debt

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10488 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40510 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42935 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 77339 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 31099 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86495 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68741 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153332 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88830 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90773 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 61298 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 45654 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62051 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29246 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 50829 views
Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 244 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 52080 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 77356 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86507 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153336 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Kharkiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14629 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15407 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 30183 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28783 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 40976 views
9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

Ministry of Economy on the minerals deal with the USA: there is no hidden recognition of debt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3128 views

The mineral agreement does not provide for the recognition of Ukraine's debt or the return of US aid. The structure should be mutually beneficial, where both countries will earn from investments.

Ministry of Economy on the minerals deal with the USA: there is no hidden recognition of debt

The so-called agreement on minerals with the United States does not provide for the recognition of debt by Ukraine, or the requirement to return aid. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka on the telethon, explaining how the structure of the agreement and the benefit for America should look like, writes UNN.

Details

"In fact, the US proposal that America's contribution will be so virtual (because the real contribution is the assistance that the US provides) is an approach that we saw in the document that became available earlier through leaks. At the same time, no one in the United States says that this is some kind of debt that we have to repay, or someone has to repay," Kachka explained.

The Deputy Minister told what the structure of the agreement should be.

It is about the fact that the structure should be such that from the activities of the Fund, from future investments in Ukraine, the United States, as one of the partners, and therefore Ukraine too, will earn at least as much as was provided as assistance, and maybe more. This is a future-oriented approach. How to write it correctly is the task for us. In my memory, this is one of the most difficult agreements in terms of delicacy and complexity of mechanisms, but at the same time there is no hidden recognition of debt or a requirement to return something

- Kachka said.

The Trade Representative of Ukraine stressed that this formula is mutually beneficial.

"If you read the memorandum that has been published, the logic is quite clearly written in the first five paragraphs that this is a Fund about the fact that the American people will be able to earn at least as much as assistance was provided in the future from investments in Ukraine. This is a fairly mutually beneficial formula," he said.

When asked whether the "virtual contribution" is no longer being discussed, Kachka replied: "We are working on formulations that would make everyone clearly understand how it will look like. It is the task of the negotiating team to find the right wording."

Addition

Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum on the agreement on minerals.

According to the text of the memorandum, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will visit Washington on April 21 to meet with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and support at a high level the completion of technical discussions on the terms of the agreement on the establishment of a reconstruction investment fund.

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and the United States will sign an agreement on minerals next Thursday, April 24.

Kachka reported that on Thursday, April 24, a new round of negotiations with the United States on the agreement on minerals will begin. Whether the agreement will be ready on April 26 will depend on how effectively the negotiations go. There are no contradictions in the interests of Washington and Kyiv. The difficulty lies not in misunderstandings, but in the structure of the Reconstruction Investment Fund, he said.

On March 28, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Ukraine had received a new version of the agreement on minerals from the United States, which differs from the previous document. He stressed that Ukraine does not plan to recognize military assistance from the United States as a debt under the agreement.

The Trump administration, as Bloomberg writes, insists that Ukraine enter into an agreement on the distribution of profits from future Ukrainian investment projects, including minerals and infrastructure. Washington sees this as compensation for tens of billions of dollars in weapons and other assistance provided to Ukraine under former President Joe Biden since Russia began its full-scale invasion more than three years ago, the publication explains. But, according to reports, the Trump administration has lowered its assessment of aid to Ukraine from $300 billion to $100 billion, bringing it closer to the Ukrainian estimate of $90 billion.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
Scott Bessent
Bloomberg L.P.
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
