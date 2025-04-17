The NBU is analyzing what risks exist for managing gold and foreign exchange reserves

$41.220.04
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 2920 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 10389 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12797 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 16204 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22407 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37631 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49408 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64727 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83658 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113532 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Publications
Exclusives
The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 52214 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85477 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42930 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 33515 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36792 views
The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 1802 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 13401 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83658 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 85494 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96682 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2938 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 14103 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 111110 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53484 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53193 views
TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

The NBU is analyzing what risks exist for managing gold and foreign exchange reserves

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1584 views

The NBU reported that gold and foreign exchange reserves are in foreign banks and instruments. The National Bank monitors events in the markets and analyzes the risks for reserve management.

The NBU is analyzing what risks exist for managing gold and foreign exchange reserves

Ukraine's gold and foreign exchange reserves are in first-class foreign banks and reliable financial instruments. The National Bank analyzes the risks to managing gold and foreign exchange reserves. This was announced by the Deputy Head of the NBU Yuriy Geletiy during a press briefing, and added that the reserve management process should first of all be devoid of emotions, UNN reports.

Details

Geletiy commented on whether the decline in the dollar against the euro currently has any significant impact on Ukraine's gold and foreign exchange reserves and whether the National Bank plans to somehow change the structure of these reserves.

Our gold and foreign exchange reserves are in first-class foreign banks and reliable financial instruments. What are the main criteria we are guided by when managing gold and foreign exchange reserves? This is certainly a matter of safety, liquidity, and profitability. This allows us to effectively implement the function defined by law for the National Bank to manage reserves

- said Geletiy.

He noted that the NBU is actively monitoring events in international financial markets, assessing and analyzing the current situation, and analyzing the risks to managing gold and foreign exchange reserves.

Analyzing the structure of assets, certainly the lion's share is in US dollars, but the reserve management process should first of all be devoid of emotions, we must exclude any situational factors in the management process. We analyze the situation on an ongoing basis, we manage reserves on an ongoing basis, and if necessary, we are ready to adjust their structure

- said Geletiy.

The Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshnyy added that the National Bank has clear principles according to which it manages reserves.

"(NBU - ed.) constantly monitors events that may affect it in one way or another. The structure of reserves and their change is rather a technical exercise. If we see the need to do this, we will do it," Pyshnyy said.

NBU left the discount rate at 15.5%: expects support for the foreign exchange market from this17.04.25, 14:04 • 15956 views

Context

Official dollar and euro exchange rates have started to decline.

Addition

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported on March 4 that there are more than 126 billion hryvnias in the single treasury account of Ukraine, and gold and foreign exchange reserves amount to $40.3 billion. Budget execution for January-February exceeded the plan by more than 2 billion hryvnias.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyFinance
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
