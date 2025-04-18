$41.220.04
+16°
2m/s
54%
Ukraine and the USA signed a Memorandum regarding the agreement on minerals - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

Ukraine and the USA signed a memorandum of agreement on minerals, which confirms the joint work of the teams. Preparations are also underway to create a Fund for investments in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Ukraine and the USA signed a Memorandum regarding the agreement on minerals - Svyrydenko

Ukraine and the United States of America have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on a mineral agreement. This document certifies the constructive work of the Ukrainian and American teams. This was announced on April 17 by the Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko on her Facebook page, UNN reports.

Today, we have taken a step towards a joint Economic Partnership Agreement with the United States. Ukraine and the United States of America have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which certifies the constructive joint work of our teams and the intention to finalize and conclude an agreement that will benefit both our nations.

- the statement reads.

According to Svyrydenko, the creation of the Investment Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine is also being prepared.

The relevant agreement will open opportunities for significant investments, infrastructure modernization and mutually beneficial partnership between Ukraine and the United States - it is with this goal that the teams are working on the document

- wrote the Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

"It is important that we confirm with our agreements the desire of the American people to invest together with the Ukrainian people in a free, sovereign and safe Ukraine," the politician added.

Ahead is the finalization of the text of the Agreement and its signing. And then - ratification by parliaments

- Svyrydenko noted.

She thanked the technical teams - Ukrainian and American - for their professional, constructive and quick work.

Let us remind you

President Zelensky reported that Ukraine and the United States may sign a memorandum of intent on a mineral agreement as early as April 17. The document will be signed online while lawyers are working on the agreement.

Ukraine and the United States will sign a mineral agreement next Thursday - Trump 17.04.25, 20:13 • 2972 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
