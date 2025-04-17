In the post-war period, Ukraine needs to develop the real sectors of the economy. For their part, foreign capital and Western countries are interested in obtaining ownership of Ukrainian land. This was written by political scientist Yevhen Filindash, reports UNN with reference to Obozrevatel.

The expert focuses on the speculative nature of the modern global market economy.

This is a direct consequence of the long-term policy of inflating financial bubbles, in which the United States has been particularly successful. Over the past 4 years, the total value of shares of American companies has doubled, while GDP for the same period has grown by only 28%. Thus, the unprecedented growth in the value of American assets was due not to an economic boom, but to purely speculative phenomena. This is the same inflating financial bubble, inside which there is emptiness: trillions of dollars circulating in the stock market are not backed by real values - emphasizes Filindash.

According to the political scientist, this situation leads to the absorption, with the help of "inflated" money, of the economies of entire countries, especially peripheral capitalism, to which Ukraine now belongs. "Having earned billions of dollars "out of thin air", they are then exchanged, in particular, for real assets - land, minerals, production. It is no coincidence that a few years ago in Ukraine the moratorium on the sale of agricultural land was lifted - one of the few remaining riches of the country," the expert writes.

"The future of the Ukrainian economy after the war and the arrival of a new government is not in its absorption by speculative foreign capital, but in the development of the real sector and a competent combination of socialist and market elements in the interests of the majority of citizens," Filindash summarizes.

Let us remind you

Earlier Filindash stated that Trump's main goal is a new industrialization of the United States. The country is now living in debt.