Filindash: The goal of foreign capital is to acquire real assets in Ukraine, primarily land

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 1756 views

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 8728 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 11998 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 15521 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 21783 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37288 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49146 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64515 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83181 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113456 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 50997 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 83718 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 41728 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 32383 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 35788 views
The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 342 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 12839 views

Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83181 views

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84550 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96202 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2576 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 13952 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 110973 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53359 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53069 views
TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Filindash: The goal of foreign capital is to acquire real assets in Ukraine, primarily land

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4854 views

Political scientist Yevhen Filindash believes that Western countries are interested in obtaining ownership of Ukrainian land. He emphasizes the importance of developing the real sectors of the Ukrainian economy.

In the post-war period, Ukraine needs to develop the real sectors of the economy. For their part, foreign capital and Western countries are interested in obtaining ownership of Ukrainian land. This was written by political scientist Yevhen Filindash, reports UNN with reference to Obozrevatel

The expert focuses on the speculative nature of the modern global market economy.

This is a direct consequence of the long-term policy of inflating financial bubbles, in which the United States has been particularly successful. Over the past 4 years, the total value of shares of American companies has doubled, while GDP for the same period has grown by only 28%. Thus, the unprecedented growth in the value of American assets was due not to an economic boom, but to purely speculative phenomena. This is the same inflating financial bubble, inside which there is emptiness: trillions of dollars circulating in the stock market are not backed by real values

- emphasizes Filindash.

NBU left the discount rate at 15.5%: expects support for the foreign exchange market from this17.04.25, 14:04 • 16475 views

According to the political scientist, this situation leads to the absorption, with the help of "inflated" money, of the economies of entire countries, especially peripheral capitalism, to which Ukraine now belongs. "Having earned billions of dollars "out of thin air", they are then exchanged, in particular, for real assets - land, minerals, production. It is no coincidence that a few years ago in Ukraine the moratorium on the sale of agricultural land was lifted - one of the few remaining riches of the country," the expert writes.

"The future of the Ukrainian economy after the war and the arrival of a new government is not in its absorption by speculative foreign capital, but in the development of the real sector and a competent combination of socialist and market elements in the interests of the majority of citizens," Filindash summarizes.

Let us remind you

Earlier Filindash stated that Trump's main goal is a new industrialization of the United States. The country is now living in debt.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsFinance
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Brent
$66.76
Bitcoin
$84,772.90
S&P 500
$5,245.11
Tesla
$237.27
Газ TTF
$35.69
Золото
$3,341.81
Ethereum
$1,600.98