Exchange rate for April 18: hryvnia continues to devalue

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10077 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 39557 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42221 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 76015 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30478 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85591 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68478 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152740 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88799 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90758 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
5.8m/s
21%
Popular news

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 61298 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 45654 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62051 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29246 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 50829 views
Publications

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 50843 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 76001 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85584 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152735 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 107072 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

Kharkiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14313 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15110 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29282 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28543 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 40752 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

Exchange rate for April 18: hryvnia continues to devalue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2222 views

NBU set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.38 UAH/USD. The euro exchange rate is 47.00 UAH, and the zloty exchange rate is 10.99 UAH.

Exchange rate for April 18: hryvnia continues to devalue

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.3825/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 17 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.38/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at UAH 47.00/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 10.99/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is trading at the rate of UAH 41.55-40.92, the euro at UAH 47.25-46.52, the zloty at UAH 11.12-10.45;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at the rate of UAH 41.05-41.15, the euro - at UAH 46.80-47.05, the zloty at UAH 10.75-10.90;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.42-41.45/USD and UAH 47.06-47.09/EUR, respectively.

        NBU left the discount rate at 15.5%: expects support for the foreign exchange market from this17.04.25, 14:04 • 55441 view

        Supplement

        The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.2152/USD yesterday, April 17, which devalued the hryvnia by 4 kopecks.

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Brent
        $67.65
        Bitcoin
        $84,520.30
        S&P 500
        $5,302.78
        Tesla
        $239.97
        Газ TTF
        $35.66
        Золото
        $3,341.30
        Ethereum
        $1,585.15