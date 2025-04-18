Exchange rate for April 18: hryvnia continues to devalue

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.3825/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 17 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.38/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at UAH 47.00/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 10.99/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is trading at the rate of UAH 41.55-40.92, the euro at UAH 47.25-46.52, the zloty at UAH 11.12-10.45;

in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at the rate of UAH 41.05-41.15, the euro - at UAH 46.80-47.05, the zloty at UAH 10.75-10.90;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.42-41.45/USD and UAH 47.06-47.09/EUR, respectively.

NBU left the discount rate at 15.5%: expects support for the foreign exchange market from this

Supplement

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.2152/USD yesterday, April 17, which devalued the hryvnia by 4 kopecks.