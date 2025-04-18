Exchange rate for April 18: hryvnia continues to devalue
Kyiv • UNN
NBU set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.38 UAH/USD. The euro exchange rate is 47.00 UAH, and the zloty exchange rate is 10.99 UAH.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.3825/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 17 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.38/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at UAH 47.00/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 10.99/PLN.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:
- in banks, the dollar is trading at the rate of UAH 41.55-40.92, the euro at UAH 47.25-46.52, the zloty at UAH 11.12-10.45;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at the rate of UAH 41.05-41.15, the euro - at UAH 46.80-47.05, the zloty at UAH 10.75-10.90;
- on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.42-41.45/USD and UAH 47.06-47.09/EUR, respectively.
NBU left the discount rate at 15.5%: expects support for the foreign exchange market from this17.04.25, 14:04 • 55441 view
Supplement
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.2152/USD yesterday, April 17, which devalued the hryvnia by 4 kopecks.