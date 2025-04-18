The Czech Republic has completely stopped importing oil from Russia for the first time

The Czech Republic has completely stopped importing Russian oil for the first time in history. Thanks to the expansion of the capacity of the western TAL pipeline, the country has switched to supplying oil from alternative sources, including Italy. This is reported by the iDNES publication, UNN reports.

Details

On Thursday, April 17, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced the complete cessation of Russian oil imports. He made this statement at the opening ceremony of a new connection to the Trans-Alpine Oil Pipeline (TAL)

The Czech Republic has finally got rid of its dependence on Russian oil and switched to the exclusive supply of oil via the western route through the TAL and IKL oil pipelines. After sixty years, our dependence on Russia is finally over, and this is important and good news - said Petr Fiala at a press conference.

According to the publication, the new TAL pipeline pumps, installed in Trieste, Italy, as part of the TAL PLUS project, the main contractor of which is MERO ČR. The MERO GERMANY well station, located in Vochburg (Bavaria), is a subsidiary of MERO ČR.

The total capacity of the tanks at the MERO GERMANY bunkering site is 200,000 cubic meters of crude oil.

On behalf of MERO ČR, I confirm that we are now transporting exclusively non-Russian oil to the Central Oil Bunkering Site in Nelahozeves. This is the first time that we are using the TAL-PLUS project and the increased capacity of the TAL oil pipeline in full. And for the first time, the Czech Republic is fully supplied with oil only by the western route, i.e. the TAL and IKL oil pipelines - iDNES quotes Jaroslav Pantucek, CEO of MERO ČR.

"This is oil independence day. News about whether anything flows through "Druzhba" is interesting from today, but it is no longer very important," - iDNES quotes the Minister of Finance of the Czech Republic Zbynek Stanyura.

Let us remind

The European Commission intends to present a detailed plan to abandon Russian fuel by 2027 on May 6. Delays are due to uncertainty about Trump's duties and energy trade.

