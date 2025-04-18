NBU: most companies predict salary increases

Most heads of Ukrainian enterprises predict an increase in salaries in the next 12 months. This is stated in the NBU report "Business Expectations of Ukrainian Enterprises", reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that respondents' estimates of future labor costs per employee have increased: the balance of responses is 60.1% (in the IV quarter of 2024 - 56.5%, in the III quarter - 52.9%, in the II quarter - 54.8%, in the I quarter - 62.6%).

Highest expectations:

by type of economic activity - in manufacturing enterprises;

by size - in medium-sized enterprises;

by activity - in enterprises that carry out only export operations;

by region - in enterprises of Volyn and Zhytomyr regions.

Lowest expectations:

by type of economic activity - in energy and water supply enterprises;

by size - in small enterprises;

by activity - in enterprises that operate exclusively in the domestic market;

by region - in enterprises of Rivne region.

Reference

The quarterly survey was conducted from February 3 to March 3, 2025. The survey involved 670 enterprises from 21 regions of the country (excluding the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as well as Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson regions). Among the surveyed enterprises, 20.9% are trade companies, 20.0% are manufacturing companies, 14.2% are agricultural companies, 13.7% are transport and communications companies, 5.8% are mining companies, 4.8% are energy and water supply companies, 3.1% are construction companies, 17.5% are others; 31.6% of respondents are large enterprises, 35.7% are medium-sized, 32.7% are small.

The survey results reflect only the opinion of respondents - heads of enterprises, and not the assessments of the National Bank of Ukraine.

