ukenru
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10351 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40208 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42706 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 76914 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30903 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86202 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68665 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153145 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88819 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90767 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

russia is attacking energy facilities, including in frontline regions - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3392 views

russia continues to attack Ukraine's energy facilities, especially in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions, despite agreements on an energy truce.

russia is attacking energy facilities, including in frontline regions - Ministry of Energy

Despite the agreement on an energy truce, Russia is attacking energy facilities, including in the frontline regions of Ukraine. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

We see that despite the existing agreements on a truce and non-attack on energy facilities, the enemy is attacking energy facilities, including in the frontline regions. That is, the existing conditions are not actually being observed, power lines are being destroyed. Most intensively, this is happening in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions.

- said Kolisnyk.

He reported that more than 63,000 energy infrastructure facilities were damaged in three years of full-scale war.

Therefore, today we have to state that the enemy has not abandoned its goal. Unfortunately, the energy sector has suffered significant devastating losses since 2022. That is, the enemy constantly attacked the energy sector. More than 63,000 objects of various types were destroyed, and the enemy launched more than 30 complex attacks on the energy sector.

- said Kolisnyk.

russia violated the energy truce more than 30 times – MFA16.04.25, 15:59 • 7608 views

"As soon as there is an opportunity to physically have access to the facility, as soon as the consequences of the shelling are eliminated, energy and gas workers immediately proceed to localize the consequences and stabilize the system. Today, these repairs are already underway as a complex. There is a clear understanding of what is needed, what equipment, what actions to restore the operation of the damaged facilities as quickly as possible. The enemy has indeed launched targeted strikes on gas infrastructure since the beginning of the year, but despite this, natural gas supplies have been systematic, rhythmic and without interruptions," Kolisnyk said.

Construction of a new generation: "Ukrenergo" assessed when to expect the first results09.04.25, 16:39 • 116697 views

In addition, Kolisnyk said that there is a clear plan for the implementation of repair companies to prepare for the next heating season.

"Preparation for the heating season always begins after the end of this one, that is, we immediately begin preparing for the next one. We have a clear plan for the implementation of repair companies, what needs to be restored, where to strengthen, form certain emergency reserves so that energy workers on the ground, emergency teams have everything they need to quickly respond in the event of continued shelling or technical emergencies. This work is ongoing every year," the Deputy Minister said.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomy
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kherson
Kharkiv
