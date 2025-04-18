russia is attacking energy facilities, including in frontline regions - Ministry of Energy

Despite the agreement on an energy truce, Russia is attacking energy facilities, including in the frontline regions of Ukraine. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

We see that despite the existing agreements on a truce and non-attack on energy facilities, the enemy is attacking energy facilities, including in the frontline regions. That is, the existing conditions are not actually being observed, power lines are being destroyed. Most intensively, this is happening in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions. - said Kolisnyk.

He reported that more than 63,000 energy infrastructure facilities were damaged in three years of full-scale war.

Therefore, today we have to state that the enemy has not abandoned its goal. Unfortunately, the energy sector has suffered significant devastating losses since 2022. That is, the enemy constantly attacked the energy sector. More than 63,000 objects of various types were destroyed, and the enemy launched more than 30 complex attacks on the energy sector. - said Kolisnyk.

"As soon as there is an opportunity to physically have access to the facility, as soon as the consequences of the shelling are eliminated, energy and gas workers immediately proceed to localize the consequences and stabilize the system. Today, these repairs are already underway as a complex. There is a clear understanding of what is needed, what equipment, what actions to restore the operation of the damaged facilities as quickly as possible. The enemy has indeed launched targeted strikes on gas infrastructure since the beginning of the year, but despite this, natural gas supplies have been systematic, rhythmic and without interruptions," Kolisnyk said.

In addition, Kolisnyk said that there is a clear plan for the implementation of repair companies to prepare for the next heating season.

"Preparation for the heating season always begins after the end of this one, that is, we immediately begin preparing for the next one. We have a clear plan for the implementation of repair companies, what needs to be restored, where to strengthen, form certain emergency reserves so that energy workers on the ground, emergency teams have everything they need to quickly respond in the event of continued shelling or technical emergencies. This work is ongoing every year," the Deputy Minister said.