russia violated the energy truce more than 30 times – MFA

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16845 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 72738 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 39407 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44732 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51828 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93659 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85568 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35455 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60587 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109463 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
5.8m/s
49%
Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91517 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53672 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 29739 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 23878 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 12197 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 72779 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 92317 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93674 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 85589 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 184968 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 54309 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29939 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30924 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 32169 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34422 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

russia violated the energy truce more than 30 times – MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1798 views

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that Russia has already violated the energy truce more than 30 times, damaging energy facilities. In 22 days of the truce, Russia killed 72 Ukrainians, including 11 children.

russia violated the energy truce more than 30 times – MFA

Russia has violated the energy truce more than 30 times. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgiy Tykhyi, during a briefing, reports UNN correspondent.

In total, during this energy truce, Russia has violated, in terms of damage to energy facilities, more than 30 times 

- said Tykhyi.

He noted that Ukraine regularly sends facts about these violations to the capitals of partner states and headquarters of international organizations.

Addition

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council reported that in 22 days of the so-called "energy truce" the Russian army killed almost 2.5 times more Ukrainians than in the same period before its announcement.

In 22 days of the "energy truce," the Russian army killed 72 Ukrainians, including 11 children - Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council 15.04.25, 11:40 • 10329 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77