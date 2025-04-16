russia violated the energy truce more than 30 times – MFA

Russia has violated the energy truce more than 30 times. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgiy Tykhyi, during a briefing, reports UNN correspondent.

In total, during this energy truce, Russia has violated, in terms of damage to energy facilities, more than 30 times - said Tykhyi.

He noted that Ukraine regularly sends facts about these violations to the capitals of partner states and headquarters of international organizations.

Addition

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council reported that in 22 days of the so-called "energy truce" the Russian army killed almost 2.5 times more Ukrainians than in the same period before its announcement.

