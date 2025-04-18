Shmyhal will hold talks in the United States next week to sign a minerals agreement as soon as possible - memorandum

$41.380.17
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10372 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40259 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42741 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 76976 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30929 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86240 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68676 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153172 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88821 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90767 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Publications
Exclusives
Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble

April 18, 02:32 AM • 61298 views

Rocket shelling of Kharkiv: 28 wounded, including two children, houses destroyed

April 18, 03:37 AM • 45654 views

In Kharkiv, there are already more than fifty victims, 4 are in serious condition: new details of the missile strike on the city

April 18, 04:28 AM • 62051 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29246 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 50829 views
Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

08:32 AM • 51765 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

08:05 AM • 77018 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86268 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153189 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 107480 views
Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

10:07 AM • 14553 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

09:33 AM • 15336 views

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date

April 18, 05:50 AM • 29953 views

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

April 17, 06:27 PM • 28725 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 40922 views
Shmyhal will hold talks in the United States next week to sign a minerals agreement as soon as possible - memorandum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4226 views

The Prime Minister of Ukraine will visit Washington starting April 21 to meet with the US Secretary of the Treasury. The purpose of the visit is to support the completion of discussions regarding the establishment of an investment fund.

Shmyhal will hold talks in the United States next week to sign a minerals agreement as soon as possible - memorandum

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will visit Washington from April 21 to meet with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and support the completion of technical discussions at a high level on the terms of an agreement to establish a reconstruction investment fund. This was reported by UNN with reference to the text of the memorandum on the agreement.

Details

"Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal will visit Washington, D.C., during the week beginning April 21, 2025, to meet with US Treasury Secretary Bessent and support the completion of technical discussions at a high level on the terms of an agreement to establish a reconstruction investment fund," the signed memorandum reads.

The memorandum also states that the negotiating teams are expected to report on progress by April 26, 2025, with a view to completing discussions by that date and signing the agreement as soon as possible.

Work on the agreement with the USA cannot contradict Ukraine's integration into the EU: the government has published details of the memorandum18.04.25, 10:26 • 2948 views

Supplement

Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum on an agreement on minerals.

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and the US will sign an agreement on minerals next Thursday, April 24.

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko reported on April 16 that Ukrainian and American teams have made "significant progress" in working on an economic partnership agreement and an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, an agreement with a corresponding memorandum of intent is expected to be formalized in the near future, the teams will continue to work on specific points, and the agreement itself will be subject to ratification by the Verkhovna Rada.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Denis Shmyhal
