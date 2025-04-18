Shmyhal will hold talks in the United States next week to sign a minerals agreement as soon as possible - memorandum

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will visit Washington from April 21 to meet with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and support the completion of technical discussions at a high level on the terms of an agreement to establish a reconstruction investment fund. This was reported by UNN with reference to the text of the memorandum on the agreement.

"Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal will visit Washington, D.C., during the week beginning April 21, 2025, to meet with US Treasury Secretary Bessent and support the completion of technical discussions at a high level on the terms of an agreement to establish a reconstruction investment fund," the signed memorandum reads.

The memorandum also states that the negotiating teams are expected to report on progress by April 26, 2025, with a view to completing discussions by that date and signing the agreement as soon as possible.

Work on the agreement with the USA cannot contradict Ukraine's integration into the EU: the government has published details of the memorandum

Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum on an agreement on minerals.



US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and the US will sign an agreement on minerals next Thursday, April 24.

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko reported on April 16 that Ukrainian and American teams have made "significant progress" in working on an economic partnership agreement and an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, an agreement with a corresponding memorandum of intent is expected to be formalized in the near future, the teams will continue to work on specific points, and the agreement itself will be subject to ratification by the Verkhovna Rada.