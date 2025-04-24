Zelenskyy cancels part of his visit to South Africa and returns to Ukraine after a massive Russian attack

$41.670.15
Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes
05:06 AM • 16312 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

April 23, 05:58 PM • 50853 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 96163 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 119245 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 71935 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 117616 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 50522 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 40920 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33297 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 35973 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Popular news

Enemy launched a large-scale attack on Kyiv

April 23, 10:34 PM • 34320 views

Attack on Kyiv: the first details of the combined enemy strike

April 23, 10:52 PM • 32980 views

Russian attack on Ukraine on April 24: a residential building was hit in the Kyiv region

April 23, 11:23 PM • 21487 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

03:28 AM • 61557 views

The enemy has deployed 11 missile carriers with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

03:44 AM • 16354 views
Publications

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 119206 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 75076 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 117589 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 87628 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 102659 views
UNN Lite

The director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 3336 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 30490 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 38161 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 49422 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 48050 views
Zelenskyy cancels part of his visit to South Africa and returns to Ukraine after a massive Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

The President cancels part of his visit to South Africa due to the night attack by the Russian Federation. He instructed Umerov to contact partners regarding air defense and will inform Ramaphosa about the situation.

Zelenskyy cancels part of his visit to South Africa and returns to Ukraine after a massive Russian attack

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the night's massive combined attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, stating that "it is very important for everyone in the world to see and understand what is really happening", against the backdrop of 44 days since Ukraine agreed to a complete ceasefire, while Russia continues to kill and avoid harsh pressure. The President instructed Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov to contact partners regarding requests for air defense, and he himself is canceling part of his visit to South Africa and returning to Ukraine, writes UNN.

Forty-four days since Ukraine agreed to a complete ceasefire and strikes. This was a proposal from the United States. Forty-four days since Russia continues to kill people and avoid harsh pressure and responsibility for it. It is very important for everyone in the world to see and understand what is really happening. Approximately 70 missiles, including ballistic ones. Almost 150 strike drones

- wrote President Zelenskyy on social media

The President stated that "unfortunately, there is a lot of destruction." "Rescue operations are underway, and the rubble of buildings is being cleared. As of now, more than 80 people have been injured throughout Ukraine. Everyone is receiving assistance. Unfortunately, 9 people have died in Kyiv. My condolences to their families and loved ones," the Head of State noted.

There was a report from the military command. I instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine to immediately contact partners regarding our requests to strengthen air defense

- Zelenskyy said.

"Today I will inform the President of South Africa, Ramaphosa, who chairs the "Group of Twenty", about the situation and our need to intensify global diplomatic efforts. The cessation of strikes is needed immediately and unconditionally. We also count on assistance in humanitarian issues – in the return of our prisoners and Ukrainian children abducted by Russia," the President noted.

I am canceling part of the program of this visit and, after meeting with the President of South Africa, I am immediately returning to Ukraine

- emphasized Zelenskyy.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will hold all the necessary meetings in South Africa to fully inform the political and public leaders of the country about the situation," he added.

The Head of State expressed gratitude "to everyone in the world who supports Ukraine and our people."

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Cyril Ramaphosa
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
South Africa
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
