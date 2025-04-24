Zelenskyy cancels part of his visit to South Africa and returns to Ukraine after a massive Russian attack

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the night's massive combined attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, stating that "it is very important for everyone in the world to see and understand what is really happening", against the backdrop of 44 days since Ukraine agreed to a complete ceasefire, while Russia continues to kill and avoid harsh pressure. The President instructed Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov to contact partners regarding requests for air defense, and he himself is canceling part of his visit to South Africa and returning to Ukraine, writes UNN.

Forty-four days since Ukraine agreed to a complete ceasefire and strikes. This was a proposal from the United States. Forty-four days since Russia continues to kill people and avoid harsh pressure and responsibility for it. It is very important for everyone in the world to see and understand what is really happening. Approximately 70 missiles, including ballistic ones. Almost 150 strike drones - wrote President Zelenskyy on social media

The President stated that "unfortunately, there is a lot of destruction." "Rescue operations are underway, and the rubble of buildings is being cleared. As of now, more than 80 people have been injured throughout Ukraine. Everyone is receiving assistance. Unfortunately, 9 people have died in Kyiv. My condolences to their families and loved ones," the Head of State noted.

There was a report from the military command. I instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine to immediately contact partners regarding our requests to strengthen air defense - Zelenskyy said.

"Today I will inform the President of South Africa, Ramaphosa, who chairs the "Group of Twenty", about the situation and our need to intensify global diplomatic efforts. The cessation of strikes is needed immediately and unconditionally. We also count on assistance in humanitarian issues – in the return of our prisoners and Ukrainian children abducted by Russia," the President noted.

I am canceling part of the program of this visit and, after meeting with the President of South Africa, I am immediately returning to Ukraine - emphasized Zelenskyy.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will hold all the necessary meetings in South Africa to fully inform the political and public leaders of the country about the situation," he added.

The Head of State expressed gratitude "to everyone in the world who supports Ukraine and our people."