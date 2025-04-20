Ukraine's Foreign Ministry demands an apology from Fox News for labeling Kyiv as Russian on air
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry demanded that the Fox News channel apologize for labeling Kyiv as a Russian city during the broadcast of Patriarch Kirill. The channel showed this for approximately 20 minutes before correcting it to "Kyiv, Ukraine".
In the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine stated that the republican TV channel Fox News must apologize for labeling Kyiv as a Russian city. The relevant message was published by MFA spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi on his page on the social network X, reports UNN.
If it was a mistake, not a conscious political statement, an apology should be made and an investigation conducted into who made the mistake
Context
At night, on the channel of the republicans Fox News, they broadcast the head of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), Patriarch Kirill, and wrote that Kyiv is Russia.
The American TV channel Fox News called Kyiv a Russian city for approximately 20 minutes.
Later, after a pause, they returned the broadcast of the service and corrected it to: Kyiv, Ukraine.