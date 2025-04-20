In the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine stated that the republican TV channel Fox News must apologize for labeling Kyiv as a Russian city. The relevant message was published by MFA spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi on his page on the social network X, reports UNN.

If it was a mistake, not a conscious political statement, an apology should be made and an investigation conducted into who made the mistake - wrote Tykhyi on X and tagged the Fox News account.

Context

At night, on the channel of the republicans Fox News, they broadcast the head of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), Patriarch Kirill, and wrote that Kyiv is Russia.

The American TV channel Fox News called Kyiv a Russian city for approximately 20 minutes.

Later, after a pause, they returned the broadcast of the service and corrected it to: Kyiv, Ukraine.