Ukraine's Foreign Ministry demands an apology from Fox News for labeling Kyiv as Russian on air

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn
06:46 AM • 9868 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 22811 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 06:41 PM • 27411 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 34717 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 41469 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 27770 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 22816 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 19625 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 80797 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85959 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+24°
3.3m/s
18%
748 mm
Popular news

Looting on an industrial scale: the occupiers boast about the "successes" of the Mariupol port

April 20, 01:45 AM • 11737 views

Israel has no choice but to continue the war in Gaza – Netanyahu

April 20, 03:42 AM • 15752 views

10G internet launched in China: speed up to 10 thousand Mbps

April 20, 04:27 AM • 5656 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

06:00 AM • 12523 views

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

09:03 AM • 4476 views
Publications

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

09:03 AM • 4606 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

06:00 AM • 12580 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 22811 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 34977 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 35423 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Antonio Tajani

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 41469 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 29778 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 31714 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 32848 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 66657 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

TikTok

The Washington Post

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry demands an apology from Fox News for labeling Kyiv as Russian on air

Kyiv • UNN

 • 972 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry demanded that the Fox News channel apologize for labeling Kyiv as a Russian city during the broadcast of Patriarch Kirill. The channel showed this for approximately 20 minutes before correcting it to "Kyiv, Ukraine".

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry demands an apology from Fox News for labeling Kyiv as Russian on air

In the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine stated that the republican TV channel Fox News must apologize for labeling Kyiv as a Russian city. The relevant message was published by MFA spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi on his page on the social network X, reports UNN.

If it was a mistake, not a conscious political statement, an apology should be made and an investigation conducted into who made the mistake

- wrote Tykhyi on X and tagged the Fox News account.

Context

At night, on the channel of the republicans Fox News, they broadcast the head of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), Patriarch Kirill, and wrote that Kyiv is Russia.

The American TV channel Fox News called Kyiv a Russian city for approximately 20 minutes.

Later, after a pause, they returned the broadcast of the service and corrected it to: Kyiv, Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Fox News
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,548.40
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,591.77