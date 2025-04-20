Zelenskyy reacted to the broadcast of the Easter service in Moscow by Fox News channel

Against the backdrop of the night broadcast of the Easter service in russia on the American channel Fox News, which was led by Patriarch Kirill, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that instead of broadcasting services from moscow, pressure should be put on moscow to truly agree to a full ceasefire, reports UNN.

We thank all media, podcasters, bloggers, everyone who spreads the truth about what is happening. We should not broadcast services from moscow, but put pressure on moscow so that they truly agree to a full ceasefire and maintain it for at least 30 days after Easter to give diplomacy a chance - Zelenskyy wrote.

The President emphasized that Ukraine is recording every violation by russia of its own promise of full silence for the entire duration of Easter and is ready to provide partners with relevant information.

"In fact, either putin does not fully control his army, or the situation proves that they in russia have no goal of truly moving towards ending the war and they only need favorable media PR. It's good that there were no air raid alerts at least," Zelenskyy noted.

Context

At night, the republican channel Fox News broadcast the head of the russian orthodox church (ROC) Patriarch Kirill and wrote that Kyiv is russia.

The American TV channel Fox News called Kyiv a Russian city for approximately 20 minutes. Later, after a pause, they returned the broadcast of the service and corrected it to: Kyiv, Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine stated that the republican channel Fox News must apologize for identifying Kyiv as a Russian city.

Zelenskyy on Easter: all the stones thrown at us will not remain a ruin on our land