Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky
07:37 PM

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

07:10 PM

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

04:43 PM

Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 10:30 AM

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Sybiha honored Pope Francis at the Vatican: the Ukrainian delegation will participate in the memorial mass

Kyiv • UNN

 702 views

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha honored Pope Francis at the Vatican. He also met with Cardinal Mykola Bychko, discussing support for Ukraine and Ukrainians in the world.

Sybiha honored Pope Francis at the Vatican: the Ukrainian delegation will participate in the memorial mass

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha honored Pope Francis at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Today I honored Pope Francis at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. Tomorrow, the Ukrainian delegation will participate in the memorial mass in St. Peter's Square to pay their last respects to Pope Francis together with believers from all over the world.

- said Andriy Sybiha.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also spoke about his meeting with the only Ukrainian cardinal, Bishop Mykola Bychko, who will participate in the conclave.

"During our meeting, I thanked him for his dedicated mission on the Australian continent and for supporting the Ukrainian community. Together, we strive to strengthen international support for Ukraine and help our compatriots around the world," added Andriy Sybiha.

Let us remind you

On April 25, it became known that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may not go to the Vatican for the funeral of Pope Francis, but then Ukraine will be represented by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and First Lady Olena Zelenska.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Santa Marta House.

An alleged cause of death is said to be a stroke, according to media reports, but the Vatican has not yet provided official confirmation.

Vita Zelenetska

