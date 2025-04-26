Sybiha honored Pope Francis at the Vatican: the Ukrainian delegation will participate in the memorial mass

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha honored Pope Francis at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Today I honored Pope Francis at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. Tomorrow, the Ukrainian delegation will participate in the memorial mass in St. Peter's Square to pay their last respects to Pope Francis together with believers from all over the world. - said Andriy Sybiha.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also spoke about his meeting with the only Ukrainian cardinal, Bishop Mykola Bychko, who will participate in the conclave.

"During our meeting, I thanked him for his dedicated mission on the Australian continent and for supporting the Ukrainian community. Together, we strive to strengthen international support for Ukraine and help our compatriots around the world," added Andriy Sybiha.

Let us remind you

On April 25, it became known that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may not go to the Vatican for the funeral of Pope Francis, but then Ukraine will be represented by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and First Lady Olena Zelenska.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Santa Marta House.

An alleged cause of death is said to be a stroke, according to media reports, but the Vatican has not yet provided official confirmation.

Approximately 200,000 People Expected at Pope Francis' Funeral - Media