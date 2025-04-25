Approximately 200,000 People Expected at Pope Francis' Funeral - Media

$41.690.02
Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky
07:37 PM • 2758 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

07:10 PM • 8234 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

04:43 PM • 12789 views

Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 26058 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 37759 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 10:30 AM • 46651 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 36427 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 39633 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 79395 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 57776 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Ukraine and the USA maintain diplomatic contacts regarding peaceful settlement - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 10:40 AM • 5102 views

Petro Poroshenko's wife filed a lawsuit against her husband for property division

April 25, 11:08 AM • 5252 views

Archaeologists have excavated an elite female tomb on the coast of Peru that is five thousand years old.

02:57 PM • 7336 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

03:56 PM • 9406 views

A fire broke out in the Lavina Mall shopping center in the capital: visitors were evacuated

04:19 PM • 4498 views
Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 46651 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 79395 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 132680 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 297145 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 186635 views
Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

03:56 PM • 9484 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 50029 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 42050 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 49024 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 80027 views
Approximately 200,000 People Expected at Pope Francis' Funeral - Media

Kyiv

 • 472 views

According to police, about 200,000 people will attend Pope Francis' funeral. About a million people will try to see the procession in Rome.

Approximately 200,000 People Expected at Pope Francis' Funeral - Media

About 200,000 people are expected to attend Pope Francis' funeral tomorrow. This was reported by Sky News sources in the police, reports UNN.

Details

It is estimated that about a million people will try to see the procession in Rome.

Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine

In 2023, about 50,000 people attended the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI, which took place 10 years after his resignation in 2013.

And in 2005, about 300,000 people attended the funeral of Pope John Paul II, who died at the age of 84.

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Rome
Pope Francis
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
