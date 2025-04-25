Approximately 200,000 People Expected at Pope Francis' Funeral - Media

About 200,000 people are expected to attend Pope Francis' funeral tomorrow. This was reported by Sky News sources in the police, reports UNN.

Details

It is estimated that about a million people will try to see the procession in Rome.

In 2023, about 50,000 people attended the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI, which took place 10 years after his resignation in 2013.

And in 2005, about 300,000 people attended the funeral of Pope John Paul II, who died at the age of 84.

