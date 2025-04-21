$41.400.01
Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

748 mm
Putin said that it is necessary to "figure out" the proposal not to strike civilian targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced the necessity to «deal with» the proposal not to strike civilian targets. He cynically justified such strikes.

Putin said that it is necessary to "figure out" the proposal not to strike civilian targets

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated the necessity to allegedly "figure out" the proposal not to strike civilian objects, which Russia constantly targets, resulting in civilian deaths. UNN reports this with reference to Russian media.

Details

"As for the proposal not to hit civilian infrastructure objects, we need to figure that out," Putin said.

Putin cynically indicated that strikes on civilian objects are carried out, allegedly if they are used by Ukrainian military. Thus, he decided to justify the strike on Sumy and other civilian objects.

"Is this a civilian object? Civilian. But what is the goal? Military," Putin cynically stated, listing several Russian strikes.

Addition

On April 19, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy allowed for the possibility of extending the truce, indicating that 30 days could give peace a chance.

But Russia violated the "Easter truce," which it itself announced.

Russia used "truce" to bring up its reserves - NSDC CCD21.04.2025, 15:16 • 1760 views

Also, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Russia has already violated the energy truce more than 30 times.

MFA spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi reported that Ukraine is actively working with Americans and foreign partners on developing mechanisms for monitoring ceasefire regimes.

The New York Post reported that London intends this week to approve a decision on a full and comprehensive ceasefire.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarNews of the World
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
London
