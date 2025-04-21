Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated the necessity to allegedly "figure out" the proposal not to strike civilian objects, which Russia constantly targets, resulting in civilian deaths. UNN reports this with reference to Russian media.

Details

"As for the proposal not to hit civilian infrastructure objects, we need to figure that out," Putin said.

Putin cynically indicated that strikes on civilian objects are carried out, allegedly if they are used by Ukrainian military. Thus, he decided to justify the strike on Sumy and other civilian objects.

"Is this a civilian object? Civilian. But what is the goal? Military," Putin cynically stated, listing several Russian strikes.

Addition

On April 19, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy allowed for the possibility of extending the truce, indicating that 30 days could give peace a chance.

But Russia violated the "Easter truce," which it itself announced.

Russia used "truce" to bring up its reserves - NSDC CCD

Also, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Russia has already violated the energy truce more than 30 times.

MFA spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi reported that Ukraine is actively working with Americans and foreign partners on developing mechanisms for monitoring ceasefire regimes.

The New York Post reported that London intends this week to approve a decision on a full and comprehensive ceasefire.