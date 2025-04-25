$41.670.15
russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
06:25 PM • 12962 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 35701 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 49709 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 67307 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 162272 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 180451 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 253990 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111069 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 200709 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62366 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the world to increase pressure on the Russian Federation due to the increase in civilian casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls for increased sanctions against the Russian Federation and increased supplies of air defense systems due to the increase in the number of civilian casualties. In April 2025, 848 victims were recorded.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the world to increase pressure on the Russian Federation due to the increase in civilian casualties

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) calls on the international community to react strongly to the aggression of the Russian Federation against our country. This is stated in the relevant statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the need for:

  • strengthening sanctions pressure on the aggressor state;
    • accelerating the supply of air defense equipment to protect civilians in Ukrainian cities and communities;
      • increasing the resources of international monitoring mechanisms that document war crimes;
        • supporting the activities of the International Criminal Court and other instruments of justice to bring the perpetrators to justice.

          According to verified UN data, from April 1 to 24, 2025 alone, at least 848 civilian casualties were recorded, of which 151 people died and 697 were injured - 46% more than in the same period in 2024

          - emphasized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

          Great Britain has banned the export of gamepads to Russia: they were used to control drones in the war against Ukraine24.04.25, 12:25 • 3202 views

          They emphasized that the use of indiscriminate missiles, drones and other weapons by the Russian Federation in densely populated urban areas is a crime and a gross violation of international humanitarian law. At the same time, Ukraine strives for an end to the war and is committed to peaceful efforts under the leadership of the United States and with the participation of European partners.

          "The Ukrainian side agreed to an unconditional and complete 30-day ceasefire as early as March 11 in Jeddah. Instead, instead of real steps towards peace, Russia only intensified terror against civilians and brutal attacks on residential areas of Ukrainian cities. This once again proves that Russia is the only source of this war and the only force that seeks to continue it at any cost," the Foreign Ministry summarized.

          Let us remind you

          During Thursday, the Russians carried out almost 150 attacks against Ukrainian positions and more than 4,500 shellings, including from heavy weapons. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation at the front for the day of April 24. According to him, in fact, the Russians tried to "develop assault actions under the cover of their massive strike."

          US participation is "critical" to ending the war in Ukraine – Norwegian Prime Minister24.04.25, 22:03 • 2822 views

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          Politics
          Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
          United Nations
          Ukraine
