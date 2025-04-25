The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the world to increase pressure on the Russian Federation due to the increase in civilian casualties

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) calls on the international community to react strongly to the aggression of the Russian Federation against our country. This is stated in the relevant statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the need for:

strengthening sanctions pressure on the aggressor state;

accelerating the supply of air defense equipment to protect civilians in Ukrainian cities and communities;

increasing the resources of international monitoring mechanisms that document war crimes;

supporting the activities of the International Criminal Court and other instruments of justice to bring the perpetrators to justice.

According to verified UN data, from April 1 to 24, 2025 alone, at least 848 civilian casualties were recorded, of which 151 people died and 697 were injured - 46% more than in the same period in 2024 - emphasized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They emphasized that the use of indiscriminate missiles, drones and other weapons by the Russian Federation in densely populated urban areas is a crime and a gross violation of international humanitarian law. At the same time, Ukraine strives for an end to the war and is committed to peaceful efforts under the leadership of the United States and with the participation of European partners.

"The Ukrainian side agreed to an unconditional and complete 30-day ceasefire as early as March 11 in Jeddah. Instead, instead of real steps towards peace, Russia only intensified terror against civilians and brutal attacks on residential areas of Ukrainian cities. This once again proves that Russia is the only source of this war and the only force that seeks to continue it at any cost," the Foreign Ministry summarized.

Let us remind you

During Thursday, the Russians carried out almost 150 attacks against Ukrainian positions and more than 4,500 shellings, including from heavy weapons. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation at the front for the day of April 24. According to him, in fact, the Russians tried to "develop assault actions under the cover of their massive strike."

