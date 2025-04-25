Tykhyi about various "leaks" in the media: a very large part is not true

$41.690.02
47.420.13
ukenru
Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 10702 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

10:48 AM • 17644 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

09:10 AM • 24151 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
07:40 AM • 31398 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 64812 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 54925 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 89206 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 85728 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 97619 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 181077 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+24°
3m/s
32%
744 mm
Popular news

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

April 25, 04:58 AM • 42900 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

07:29 AM • 37132 views

Trump's special envoy arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin - Russian media

07:41 AM • 15501 views

EU countries are in no hurry with the European Commission's proposal to increase defense spending - Euractiv

08:04 AM • 20096 views

In the Moscow region, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was blown up

09:29 AM • 7958 views
Publications

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 64812 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 122752 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 288538 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 178349 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 223394 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Steve Witkoff

Keir Starmer

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Kyiv

Pavlohrad

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

07:29 AM • 37160 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 37131 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 44571 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 76088 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 105324 views
Actual

Euro

Shahed-136

United States dollar

Facebook

Kalibr (missile family)

Tykhyi about various "leaks" in the media: a very large part is not true

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1006 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Ukraine will not give up territory, army and the right to alliances. They also called not to believe the "leaks" about peace plans.

Tykhyi about various "leaks" in the media: a very large part is not true

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for focusing on official information coming from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the President of Ukraine, as there were enough messages outlining Kyiv's position. Various "leaks" in the media are done by anyone and a very large part of them do not correspond to reality at all. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian media stated, citing sources, that a certain document was agreed upon in London, which Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg took to Washington. It allegedly contains a common vision of France, Britain, Germany and Ukraine regarding the war.

Regarding all sorts of peace plans, documents, I can confirm to you that at the negotiations in London, the Ukrainian side, as well as at the previous negotiations, confirmed its principled positions within the framework of a broader long-term peace settlement. It is not about a ceasefire now, but about a broader, longer-term peace settlement 

- said Tykhyi.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs repeated three fundamental positions of Ukraine.

First – Ukraine will never recognize any part of its territory as Russian. Second – Ukraine will never agree to any restriction of its Armed Forces, Defense Forces of Ukraine, defense capabilities, industry or military assistance from partners. Third – no third country has the right to veto Ukraine's choice of alliances and unions. This was heard at these and other negotiations. This is not a surprise 

- emphasized Tykhyi.

He also called for focusing on official information coming from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the President of Ukraine, and the Office of the President.

As for various publications in the media, plans, we call on everyone to focus on official information coming from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the President of Ukraine, the Office of the President. There are enough messages outlining Ukraine's position, and we ask you not to react emotionally to various "leaks" in the media, because they are done by, believe me, anyone. A very large part of these leaks generally do not correspond to reality. When I am asked at a briefing about all these messages, there is a risk that by commenting on them, I will legitimize all sorts of throw-ins made by people who, believe me, do not want peace and the promotion of this process, let's not help them 

- emphasized Tykhyi.

Ukraine and the USA maintain diplomatic contacts regarding peaceful settlement - Ministry of Foreign Affairs25.04.25, 13:40 • 3890 views

In addition, Tykhyi reminded that 45 days have passed since Ukraine agreed to an unconditional, complete ceasefire.

We believe that it is logical from the point of view of any peace process that we first stop the fire and killings and then talk about some long-term solutions to the war, the end of aggression, as it may be. But, unfortunately, in these 45 days, since Ukraine agreed to a complete ceasefire with Russia, we have seen only missiles, drones, killings, manipulations on the topic of what else they demand from Ukraine and its allies. Therefore, this proposal of Ukraine and Ukraine's readiness remains in force. Russia can accept it at any moment when the Russian Federation chooses peace, not war 

- said Tykhyi.

Umerov on meeting with Kellogg: analyzed possible scenarios for ending the war23.04.25, 22:31 • 6392 views

Addition

On April 23, a meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers of the countries participating in the "coalition of willing" took place in London. The head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov took part in it from Ukraine.

The Ukrainian delegation also met with the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg in London. The Ukrainian side emphasized that an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire should be the first step towards starting negotiations on achieving a just and lasting peace.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Keith Kellogg
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Ukraine
London
Brent
$65.74
Bitcoin
$94,523.20
S&P 500
$5,478.30
Tesla
$256.60
Газ TTF
$33.23
Золото
$3,303.66
Ethereum
$1,787.63