Tykhyi about various "leaks" in the media: a very large part is not true

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for focusing on official information coming from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the President of Ukraine, as there were enough messages outlining Kyiv's position. Various "leaks" in the media are done by anyone and a very large part of them do not correspond to reality at all. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi during a briefing, reports UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian media stated, citing sources, that a certain document was agreed upon in London, which Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg took to Washington. It allegedly contains a common vision of France, Britain, Germany and Ukraine regarding the war.

Regarding all sorts of peace plans, documents, I can confirm to you that at the negotiations in London, the Ukrainian side, as well as at the previous negotiations, confirmed its principled positions within the framework of a broader long-term peace settlement. It is not about a ceasefire now, but about a broader, longer-term peace settlement - said Tykhyi.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs repeated three fundamental positions of Ukraine.

First – Ukraine will never recognize any part of its territory as Russian. Second – Ukraine will never agree to any restriction of its Armed Forces, Defense Forces of Ukraine, defense capabilities, industry or military assistance from partners. Third – no third country has the right to veto Ukraine's choice of alliances and unions. This was heard at these and other negotiations. This is not a surprise - emphasized Tykhyi.

He also called for focusing on official information coming from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the President of Ukraine, and the Office of the President.

As for various publications in the media, plans, we call on everyone to focus on official information coming from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the President of Ukraine, the Office of the President. There are enough messages outlining Ukraine's position, and we ask you not to react emotionally to various "leaks" in the media, because they are done by, believe me, anyone. A very large part of these leaks generally do not correspond to reality. When I am asked at a briefing about all these messages, there is a risk that by commenting on them, I will legitimize all sorts of throw-ins made by people who, believe me, do not want peace and the promotion of this process, let's not help them - emphasized Tykhyi.

In addition, Tykhyi reminded that 45 days have passed since Ukraine agreed to an unconditional, complete ceasefire.

We believe that it is logical from the point of view of any peace process that we first stop the fire and killings and then talk about some long-term solutions to the war, the end of aggression, as it may be. But, unfortunately, in these 45 days, since Ukraine agreed to a complete ceasefire with Russia, we have seen only missiles, drones, killings, manipulations on the topic of what else they demand from Ukraine and its allies. Therefore, this proposal of Ukraine and Ukraine's readiness remains in force. Russia can accept it at any moment when the Russian Federation chooses peace, not war - said Tykhyi.

Addition

On April 23, a meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers of the countries participating in the "coalition of willing" took place in London. The head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov took part in it from Ukraine.

The Ukrainian delegation also met with the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg in London. The Ukrainian side emphasized that an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire should be the first step towards starting negotiations on achieving a just and lasting peace.