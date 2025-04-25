$41.690.02
Ukraine and the USA maintain diplomatic contacts regarding peaceful settlement - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2492 views

Ukraine actively supports dialogue with the United States at various levels for peaceful settlement. Intense diplomatic work is ongoing, most of which is happening non-publicly.

Ukraine and the USA maintain diplomatic contacts regarding peaceful settlement - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ukraine is working to maintain an active dialogue with the United States at various levels as part of efforts to reach a peaceful settlement. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, during a briefing on Friday, commenting on the results of the recent negotiations in London, reports UNN correspondent.

Details 

According to the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, despite public speculation about a possible disruption of negotiations in London, Ukraine reaffirmed its commitment to the peace process and held scheduled meetings with representatives of the coalition of partner countries, including the United States and Great Britain.

"There were many emotions today": Zelenskyy spoke about the meeting of diplomats in London23.04.25, 22:37 • 5066 views

As of now, we are working on further contacts between Ukraine and the United States at various levels. We expect that these contacts will take place, because now it is important to maintain this dialogue, exchange positions, exchange opinions

- Tykhyi noted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that intense diplomatic work is currently underway, most of which takes place non-publicly - behind closed doors. 

"Because it is not beneficial to the process. Now, I want everyone to understand, there is a difficult, detailed, complex, tense diplomatic work going on. Most of this work takes place outside the lens of cameras. And this is normal when it comes to complex diplomatic tasks," Tykhyi added.

Let us remind you

In London, on April 23, a meeting of advisers on national security and foreign policy of the countries participating in the "coalition of the willing" took place. The head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov took part in it from Ukraine.

The Ukrainian delegation also met in London with the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg. The Ukrainian side emphasized that an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire should be the first step towards starting negotiations on achieving a just and lasting peace.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War Politics
Keith Kellogg
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Yermak
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
London
