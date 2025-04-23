"There were many emotions today": Zelenskyy spoke about the meeting of diplomats in London

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the meeting in London between diplomats of Ukraine, the USA, Great Britain, France and Germany. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, "there were many emotions today, but it is good that five countries met to bring peace closer."

The parties expressed their views and respectfully accepted each other's positions. It is important that each party was not just present, but also worked meaningfully. The American side shared its vision. Ukraine and other Europeans presented their achievements - Zelenskyy wrote.

He expressed hope that "such joint work will lead to lasting peace."

"We are grateful to our partners. Ukraine will always act in accordance with its Constitution, and we are absolutely sure that our partners, including the United States, will act in accordance with their strong decisions," the President summarized.

Let's remind

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is moving in the wrong direction in the matter of peace negotiations. At the same time, according to her, US President Donald Trump wants the killings to stop.

Putin's press secretary Dmytro Peskov said in an interview with the French magazine Le Point that the war in Ukraine would end "instantly" if Kyiv withdrew its troops from these four regions, namely Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

