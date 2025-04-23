"There were many emotions today": Zelenskyy spoke about the meeting of diplomats in London

$41.520.14
Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about
05:58 PM • 9436 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

03:00 PM • 28756 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 58503 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 40782 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 69845 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 40923 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 35787 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 32236 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 35140 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 44504 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 62370 views

April 23, 11:46 AM • 62370 views

In Sumy region, the director of the regional employment center shot himself with an automatic weapon: what is known

April 23, 12:15 PM • 16444 views

April 23, 12:15 PM • 16444 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 45993 views

April 23, 01:44 PM • 45993 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 23082 views

April 23, 01:53 PM • 23082 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

03:29 PM • 13757 views

03:29 PM • 13757 views
"There were many emotions today": Zelenskyy spoke about the meeting of diplomats in London

Kyiv • UNN

 • 794 views

The President of Ukraine commented on the meeting in London between Ukraine, the USA, Great Britain, France and Germany, expressing hope that joint work will lead to lasting peace. He emphasized the importance of respecting the positions of each party.

"There were many emotions today": Zelenskyy spoke about the meeting of diplomats in London

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the meeting in London between diplomats of Ukraine, the USA, Great Britain, France and Germany. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, "there were many emotions today, but it is good that five countries met to bring peace closer."

The parties expressed their views and respectfully accepted each other's positions. It is important that each party was not just present, but also worked meaningfully. The American side shared its vision. Ukraine and other Europeans presented their achievements

- Zelenskyy wrote.

He expressed hope that "such joint work will lead to lasting peace."

"We are grateful to our partners. Ukraine will always act in accordance with its Constitution, and we are absolutely sure that our partners, including the United States, will act in accordance with their strong decisions," the President summarized.

Let's remind

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is moving in the wrong direction in the matter of peace negotiations. At the same time, according to her, US President Donald Trump wants the killings to stop.

Putin's press secretary Dmytro Peskov said in an interview with the French magazine Le Point that the war in Ukraine would end "instantly" if Kyiv withdrew its troops from these four regions, namely Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Shmyhal met with the US Secretary of the Treasury: what was discussed23.04.25, 22:20 • 1074 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
London
