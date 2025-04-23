$41.520.14
Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about
05:58 PM • 9434 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

03:00 PM • 28750 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 58501 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 40780 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 69843 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 40922 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 35786 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 32235 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 35140 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 44504 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

Shmyhal met with the US Secretary of the Treasury: what was discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 740 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. He expressed gratitude for the support and sanctions against the Russian Federation. The parties discussed economic partnership, an investment fund, and a free trade zone.

Shmyhal met with the US Secretary of the Treasury: what was discussed

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent in Washington. The head of the Ukrainian government reported on Telegram, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, he personally thanked the American people for "their extraordinary and comprehensive support during Russia's full-scale invasion."

He separately expressed his gratitude to President Donald Trump for signing a decree extending sanctions against Russia for another year, as well as extending for a year the ban on entry into American ports of ships owned by Russia or affiliated with the Russian Federation. It is necessary to increase sanctions pressure on the aggressor in order to force him to peace.

- Shmyhal wrote.

He also pointed out that the Ukrainian government "undoubtedly supports the conclusion of an agreement on economic partnership between the American and Ukrainian peoples and the creation of an investment fund for reconstruction."

Our negotiating teams continue to work actively, as stipulated in the signed memorandum. The negotiating teams will report on progress by April 26 this year

- the Prime Minister promised.

He added that the parties agreed to "start working on a free trade area between Ukraine and the United States."

"We appreciate the constructive tone of the negotiations between our technical teams and look forward to further fruitful dialogue for the well-being of the Ukrainian and American peoples," Shmyhal summarized.

Recall

Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the French magazine Le Point that the war in Ukraine would end "instantly" if Kyiv withdrew its troops from these four regions, namely Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

This statement is very harmful to peace negotiations with Russia: Trump criticized Zelensky for his position on Crimea23.04.25, 19:27 • 5774 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
