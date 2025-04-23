Shmyhal met with the US Secretary of the Treasury: what was discussed

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent in Washington. The head of the Ukrainian government reported on Telegram, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, he personally thanked the American people for "their extraordinary and comprehensive support during Russia's full-scale invasion."

He separately expressed his gratitude to President Donald Trump for signing a decree extending sanctions against Russia for another year, as well as extending for a year the ban on entry into American ports of ships owned by Russia or affiliated with the Russian Federation. It is necessary to increase sanctions pressure on the aggressor in order to force him to peace. - Shmyhal wrote.

He also pointed out that the Ukrainian government "undoubtedly supports the conclusion of an agreement on economic partnership between the American and Ukrainian peoples and the creation of an investment fund for reconstruction."

Our negotiating teams continue to work actively, as stipulated in the signed memorandum. The negotiating teams will report on progress by April 26 this year - the Prime Minister promised.

He added that the parties agreed to "start working on a free trade area between Ukraine and the United States."

"We appreciate the constructive tone of the negotiations between our technical teams and look forward to further fruitful dialogue for the well-being of the Ukrainian and American peoples," Shmyhal summarized.

