Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about
05:58 PM • 9440 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

03:00 PM • 28763 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 58506 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 40784 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 69846 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 40923 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 35789 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 32237 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 35140 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 44504 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

Umerov on meeting with Kellogg: analyzed possible scenarios for ending the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2028 views

The Ukrainian delegation discussed scenarios for ending the war with General Kellogg and agreed on approaches. Strengthening defense capabilities with Britain and support for peace initiatives were also discussed.

Umerov on meeting with Kellogg: analyzed possible scenarios for ending the war

The Ukrainian delegation, which included Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, analyzed possible scenarios for ending the war and agreed on approaches to future steps during a meeting with US Special Envoy General Keith Kellogg. This was stated by Umerov on Facebook, reports UNN.

Separately, they met with US Special Envoy General Keith Kellogg. They analyzed possible scenarios for ending the war and agreed on approaches to future steps. Ukraine wants peace. But Russia continues to block even the basic proposal - a ceasefire. That is why the principles and unity of our partners are critical. Only a firm, consolidated position can force the aggressor to stop the war 

- wrote Umerov.

He also said that with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Great Britain - David Lammy and John Healey, the Ukrainian side discussed the implementation of the historic agreement on a 100-year partnership between our countries, as well as specific steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

During negotiations with national security advisors from Great Britain, France and Germany - Jonathan Powell, Emmanuel Bonne and Jens Plötner - we confirmed our commitment to peaceful initiatives, including the initiatives of US President Donald Trump. Ukraine is ready to move towards a just and lasting peace - a peace based on international law and guaranteeing the security of our state 

- said the Minister of Defense.

WP: Washington, Kyiv have differences over truce talks with Russia, including territorial issues23.04.25, 14:13 • 4666 views

Addition

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak reported that the Ukrainian delegation met in London with the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. The Ukrainian side emphasized that an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire should be the first step towards starting negotiations on achieving a just and lasting peace.

US Vice President Jay Dee Vance announced information about a peace agreement in Ukraine and stressed that the United States is ready to abandon mediation between Russia and Ukraine if both parties do not say "yes" to their proposal. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
David Lammy
Keith Kellogg
Rustem Umerov
Emmanuel Bonne
John Healey
J. D. Vance
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
France
United Kingdom
Germany
United States
Facebook
London
Kyiv
