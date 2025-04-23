Umerov on meeting with Kellogg: analyzed possible scenarios for ending the war

The Ukrainian delegation, which included Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, analyzed possible scenarios for ending the war and agreed on approaches to future steps during a meeting with US Special Envoy General Keith Kellogg. This was stated by Umerov on Facebook, reports UNN.

Separately, they met with US Special Envoy General Keith Kellogg. They analyzed possible scenarios for ending the war and agreed on approaches to future steps. Ukraine wants peace. But Russia continues to block even the basic proposal - a ceasefire. That is why the principles and unity of our partners are critical. Only a firm, consolidated position can force the aggressor to stop the war - wrote Umerov.

He also said that with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Great Britain - David Lammy and John Healey, the Ukrainian side discussed the implementation of the historic agreement on a 100-year partnership between our countries, as well as specific steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

During negotiations with national security advisors from Great Britain, France and Germany - Jonathan Powell, Emmanuel Bonne and Jens Plötner - we confirmed our commitment to peaceful initiatives, including the initiatives of US President Donald Trump. Ukraine is ready to move towards a just and lasting peace - a peace based on international law and guaranteeing the security of our state - said the Minister of Defense.

WP: Washington, Kyiv have differences over truce talks with Russia, including territorial issues

Addition

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak reported that the Ukrainian delegation met in London with the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. The Ukrainian side emphasized that an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire should be the first step towards starting negotiations on achieving a just and lasting peace.

US Vice President Jay Dee Vance announced information about a peace agreement in Ukraine and stressed that the United States is ready to abandon mediation between Russia and Ukraine if both parties do not say "yes" to their proposal.