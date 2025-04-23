$41.520.14
WP: Washington, Kyiv have differences over truce talks with Russia, including territorial issues

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1510 views

The US and Europe have cancelled negotiations due to disagreements between Washington and Kyiv. Ukraine insists on a complete ceasefire, while the US demands discussion of territorial concessions.

WP: Washington, Kyiv have differences over truce talks with Russia, including territorial issues

U.S. and European officials have called off high-level talks scheduled for Wednesday in London for a number of reasons. The Washington Post, citing its own sources, reported on some of the factors that influenced the cancellation of plans by White House representatives to attend discussions on settling the Russian war against Ukraine in the British capital.

UNN reports with reference to WP.

Details

The breakdown comes amid anger in Washington at Kyiv's reluctance to accept proposals to cede territory to Russia, and Kyiv's preference to "discuss a full ceasefire first, and everything else later,

said an official familiar with the situation, the publication writes. 

The comment was made on condition of anonymity - "due to the tense political situation."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was scheduled to fly to London on Tuesday evening. Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy and close ally of President Donald Trump, was also scheduled to join. Both U.S. government officials canceled their decision. Witkoff will travel to Moscow this week, according to Russian media reports.

Rubio wrote on Twitter late Tuesday that the United States will be represented by Special Envoy for Ukraine and Europe, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, and expressed hope that a high-level meeting could take place "in the coming months."

Context

UNN reported that the downgrade in the talks comes at a critical moment, just days after U.S. President Donald Trump warned that Washington could pull out of them if progress is not made on a deal in the near future.

Trump increased the pressure on Sunday when he said he hoped Moscow and Kyiv would reach an agreement this week to end the three-year war.

A European official told Reuters that Rubio had expressed concern to the British, who were to host the talks, that "Ukraine may revert to its toughest positions, making any breakthrough in the talks impossible."

Recall

U.S. Vice President Wence said that the U.S. is ready to abandon mediation if both sides do not accept their proposal. He added that some territorial exchanges would be needed to achieve peace.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

