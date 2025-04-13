Ukrainian embassies will honor the victims of the tragedy in Sumy: flags will be lowered

Ukrainian embassies around the world will honor the memory of those killed in Sumy. This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

On Monday, April 14, foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine will lower the national flags in mourning for the victims of the barbaric missile strike on Sumy, carried out by Russian troops.

This symbolic gesture is part of honoring the memory of the dead and expressing solidarity with all those affected by the tragedy. The corresponding order was given by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

Also, books of mourning will be opened in embassies and consulates.

Let us remind you

The Sumy City Council has declared April 14, 15 and 16 as days of mourning for the dead, due to the terrible Russian attack on the regional center. In addition, many cities of Ukraine will declare days of mourning tomorrow, and the Kyiv, Poltava, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv and Lviv regions will lower flags in memory of the dead.

Ukrainian cities declare days of mourning over Russia's terrible missile attack on Sumy