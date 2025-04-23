Beijing responded to the summons of its ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: they deny their assistance to the Russian Federation in the war

China called the accusations by Ukraine of helping Russia unfounded. This is how Beijing reacted to the summoning of its ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Сhina News writes, reports UNN.

"We have clarified China's position on the relevant issues. China strongly opposes unfounded accusations and political manipulations," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun, answering a question on whether the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the Chinese ambassador to Ukraine on Tuesday, April 22, to express concern about China's assistance to Russia in the war.

Chinese Ambassador Summoned to Foreign Ministry

On Tuesday, April 22, the Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine, Ma Shenkun, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry due to recently discovered facts of Chinese citizens' participation in the war against our country. He met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Perebyinis.

Ukraine called on China to take measures to stop supporting Russia in the war.

Addition

Ukrainian special services transferred to China evidence of the participation of PRC citizens in the war against Ukraine, and the involvement of Chinese companies in the production of military products on the territory of Russia.

Also, Ukrainian intelligence will transfer to China information on possible arms supplies to Russia. The SBU will provide data on Chinese citizens working at a Russian drone factory.