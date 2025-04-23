$41.520.14
The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia
02:18 PM • 8766 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 15260 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 30637 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 22119 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 25448 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 25898 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 32852 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 43227 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 65872 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 92634 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

Beijing responded to the summons of its ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: they deny their assistance to the Russian Federation in the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5112 views

Beijing called Ukraine's accusations unfounded. The Chinese ambassador was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to the facts of participation of Chinese citizens in the war on the side of Russia.

Beijing responded to the summons of its ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: they deny their assistance to the Russian Federation in the war

China called the accusations by Ukraine of helping Russia unfounded. This is how Beijing reacted to the summoning of its ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Сhina News writes, reports UNN.

"We have clarified China's position on the relevant issues. China strongly opposes unfounded accusations and political manipulations," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun, answering a question on whether the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the Chinese ambassador to Ukraine on Tuesday, April 22, to express concern about China's assistance to Russia in the war.

Chinese Ambassador Summoned to Foreign Ministry

On Tuesday, April 22, the Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine, Ma Shenkun, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry due to recently discovered facts of Chinese citizens' participation in the war against our country. He met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Perebyinis.

Ukraine called on China to take measures to stop supporting Russia in the war.

Addition

Ukrainian special services transferred to China evidence of the participation of PRC citizens in the war against Ukraine, and the involvement of Chinese companies in the production of military products on the territory of Russia.

Also, Ukrainian intelligence will transfer to China information on possible arms supplies to Russia. The SBU will provide data on Chinese citizens working at a Russian drone factory.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
China
Ukraine
