CSC Monterey electric scooter drops $1,200 in price in the US

I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
05:13 PM • 4744 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
05:02 PM • 6924 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
03:10 PM • 9244 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
02:28 PM • 11525 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 12308 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 12624 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 12939 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 13831 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 14374 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Zelenskyy, at a meeting with Budanov, outlined priorities for negotiations amid the Ukrainian delegation's visit to the USNovember 29, 11:16 AM • 5084 views
Two tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet" blown up: the operation was carried out by the Security Service with Sea Baby dronesVideoNovember 29, 11:19 AM • 4328 views
Orban's translator distorted Putin's words during a meeting in Moscow - mediaNovember 29, 12:55 PM • 11339 views
Trump announces closure of airspace over and around VenezuelaPhoto01:14 PM • 4652 views
She didn't hear well, she had a bad day: Hungary reacted to the mistranslation of Putin's words about Ukraine02:01 PM • 8458 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideo04:59 PM • 3988 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 61361 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 48138 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 55639 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 53941 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideo04:59 PM • 3982 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 33808 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 51677 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 71299 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 103074 views
CSC Monterey electric scooter drops $1,200 in price in the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

The CSC Monterey electric scooter, imported by CSC Motorcycles in California, has dropped in price to $1,699. Previously, its cost was $2,899, making it one of the cheapest road-legal electric scooters in the US.

CSC Monterey electric scooter drops $1,200 in price in the US

Footage of one of the unusual small electric scooters on the US market, the CSC Monterey, has appeared online. Its price has dropped to $1,699, whereas it previously cost $2,899, UNN reports with reference to electrek.co.

Details

CSC Motorcycles is a California-based company with a long history of importing and supporting small electric and gasoline motorcycles.

At $1,699, the Monterey is one of the cheapest road-legal electric scooters available from a reputable distributor in the US.

- the publication states.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in 2026, the Mercedes-Benz CLE will undergo a facelift to match the style of new models. This update will include a new front panel, an enlarged radiator grille, and the fourth-generation MBUX infotainment system.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologiesAuto
Technology
California
United States