CSC Monterey electric scooter drops $1,200 in price in the US

Footage of one of the unusual small electric scooters on the US market, the CSC Monterey, has appeared online. Its price has dropped to $1,699, whereas it previously cost $2,899, UNN reports with reference to electrek.co.

CSC Motorcycles is a California-based company with a long history of importing and supporting small electric and gasoline motorcycles.

At $1,699, the Monterey is one of the cheapest road-legal electric scooters available from a reputable distributor in the US. - the publication states.

