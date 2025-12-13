Cancer after baby powder: Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay consumers 40 million in compensation

$42.270.01
49.520.30
ukenru
01:49 AM • 4508 views
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM • 13319 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM • 20626 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
December 12, 05:00 PM • 22240 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM • 27275 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 34187 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 37666 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 46168 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 33656 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 24408 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
3.4m/s
68%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Strike on civilian vessel in Chornomorsk: Turkish Foreign Ministry reactedDecember 12, 07:20 PM • 11997 views
Trump approved Ukraine's strikes on Russia's 'shadow fleet' - mediaDecember 12, 07:53 PM • 9352 views
Russian army repeatedly attacked Odesa region: port infrastructure damaged, fire broke outDecember 12, 09:48 PM • 5512 views
US special forces intercepted a vessel from China to Iran, seizing military cargo01:18 AM • 8476 views
20 substations destroyed: energy workers show consequences of Russian attackVideo04:32 AM • 7522 views
Publications
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 17751 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 37666 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 33043 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 46168 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 79501 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Germany
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 33043 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 26751 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 56932 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 47830 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 52562 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
R-360 Neptune

Cancer after baby powder: Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay consumers 40 million in compensation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

California jurors awarded $40 million to two women who claimed Johnson & Johnson baby powder caused ovarian cancer. The company plans to appeal the verdict, stating that its products are safe.

Cancer after baby powder: Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay consumers 40 million in compensation

A jury in California has ruled to award $40 million to two women who claimed that the use of Johnson & Johnson baby powder led to the development of ovarian cancer. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

A Los Angeles Superior Court jury awarded $18 million to Monica Kent and $22 million to Deborah Schultz and her husband, concluding that Johnson & Johnson had been aware of the risks associated with its talc products for a long time but failed to inform consumers.

Early-onset cancer cases increased by 79% in 30 years: shocking research data26.09.25, 03:37 • 4908 views

Eric Haas, Johnson & Johnson's Vice President of Global Litigation, stated that the company intends to "immediately appeal this decision and expects it to be overturned, as is often the case with atypical negative verdicts."

According to court documents, Kent was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2014, and Schultz in 2018. Both women are California residents and claim to have used J&J baby powder after bathing for 40 years. During the trial, they testified that ovarian cancer treatment involved extensive surgeries and dozens of rounds of chemotherapy.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that Johnson & Johnson faces over 67,000 lawsuits from people who claim to have developed cancer after using the company's baby powder and other talc products.

J&J insists that its products are safe, asbestos-free, and do not cause cancer.

Beauty industry and personal care market: whether women are protected from toxic exposure26.10.24, 10:02 • 279144 views

In 2020, the company stopped selling talc-based baby powder in the US, replacing it with a cornstarch-based product.

The company also attempted to resolve mass litigation through bankruptcy, but federal courts denied such a decision three times, most recently in April. During these attempts, most cases were put on hold.

J&J faces lawsuits from over 67,000 plaintiffs who claim they were diagnosed with cancer after using baby powder and other talc-based products from the company.

Most lawsuits involve claims of ovarian cancer. Cases alleging that talc caused a rare and deadly cancer—mesothelioma—account for a smaller fraction of the claims J&J faces.

- the post states.

According to The Guardian, the company previously settled some of these lawsuits out of court, but a nationwide agreement was not reached, so many mesothelioma cases have been heard in various state courts in recent months.

Over the past year, J&J has suffered several major defeats in these cases, including a verdict of over $900 million in Los Angeles in October.

Recall

An American cancer patient sued Roundup (a Bayer subsidiary) for over $2 billion. He claims he became ill from using Roundup herbicide.

Vita Zelenetska

HealthNews of the World
Brand
Carcinoma
Reuters
California
Los Angeles