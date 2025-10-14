A businessman who has lived in Ukraine for over 20 years will become the new Prime Minister of Moldova

Igor Grosu, leader of the "Action and Solidarity" (PAS) party, announced that the political force will propose businessman Oleksandr Muntyanu, who has lived in Ukraine for two decades, as a candidate for the post of head of government. He made the corresponding statement on October 14 on his Facebook page, UNN writes.

Details

Grosu said that the party will wait for the Constitutional Court to approve the mandates of the newly elected deputies and for the first meeting of parliament to be convened. After the formation of the PAS factions, it will officially present Muntyanu's candidacy to President Maia Sandu.

Part. In Moldova, 100% of votes in the parliamentary elections were counted: Sandu's party has 50.2%.

Moldova needs competent people with extensive economic experience who can lead the process of EU integration and support economic development. We are grateful to Mr. Muntyanu, a man with an impressive career, for deciding to help the country now, when it especially needs it.

– emphasized Igor Grosu.

According to Ziarul de Gardă, businessman Oleksandr Muntyanu, who has lived in Ukraine for more than 20 years, has become the main contender for the post of prime minister. The publication notes that his candidacy was discussed on October 14 during a meeting of the PAS party.

Muntyanu, 61, calls himself an "American of Moldovan origin" and previously had no political experience. His nomination is seen as an attempt by the party to renew its approach to governing the country, relying on a specialist with international business experience and a reputation as a technocrat.

Part. The decision is final: the Prime Minister of Moldova unexpectedly announced his resignation.