A businessman who has lived in Ukraine for over 20 years will become the new Prime Minister of Moldova

$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
03:00 PM • 58 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
01:31 PM • 10338 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 10956 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 16320 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:39 PM • 11672 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 17241 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:36 AM • 11128 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
11:14 AM • 10376 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 12305 views
NABU must undergo an external audit and a review of its detectives, according to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee
09:05 AM • 14744 views
US may transfer only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.5m/s
72%
751mm
Popular news
Elon Musk's SpaceX and xAI companies are buying unsold Cybertrucks from TeslaOctober 14, 05:59 AM • 12404 views
Alec Baldwin and his brother were involved in a car accident on a highway near New YorkOctober 14, 06:35 AM • 14284 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescuedOctober 14, 07:09 AM • 23827 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 6892 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 5666 views
Publications
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa01:31 PM • 10339 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 16320 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 17241 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 56952 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 57158 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
China
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 5788 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 7036 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 28001 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 32681 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 34059 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
T-72
T-90
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Gold

A businessman who has lived in Ukraine for over 20 years will become the new Prime Minister of Moldova

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1056 views

The leader of Moldova's ruling PAS party, Grosu, announced that businessman Munteanu would be nominated for the post of prime minister.

A businessman who has lived in Ukraine for over 20 years will become the new Prime Minister of Moldova

Igor Grosu, leader of the "Action and Solidarity" (PAS) party, announced that the political force will propose businessman Oleksandr Muntyanu, who has lived in Ukraine for two decades, as a candidate for the post of head of government. He made the corresponding statement on October 14 on his Facebook page, UNN writes.

Details

Grosu said that the party will wait for the Constitutional Court to approve the mandates of the newly elected deputies and for the first meeting of parliament to be convened. After the formation of the PAS factions, it will officially present Muntyanu's candidacy to President Maia Sandu.

Part. In Moldova, 100% of votes in the parliamentary elections were counted: Sandu's party has 50.2%.

Moldova needs competent people with extensive economic experience who can lead the process of EU integration and support economic development. We are grateful to Mr. Muntyanu, a man with an impressive career, for deciding to help the country now, when it especially needs it.

– emphasized Igor Grosu.

According to Ziarul de Gardă, businessman Oleksandr Muntyanu, who has lived in Ukraine for more than 20 years, has become the main contender for the post of prime minister. The publication notes that his candidacy was discussed on October 14 during a meeting of the PAS party.

Muntyanu, 61, calls himself an "American of Moldovan origin" and previously had no political experience. His nomination is seen as an attempt by the party to renew its approach to governing the country, relying on a specialist with international business experience and a reputation as a technocrat.

Part. The decision is final: the Prime Minister of Moldova unexpectedly announced his resignation. 

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Maia Sandu
Ukraine
Moldova