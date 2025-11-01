$42.080.01
Sandu calls on EU to ensure "clarity and interest" in Moldova's European integration process

Kyiv • UNN

 • 452 views

Moldovan President Maia Sandu called on the EU to ensure clarity and interest in the country's European integration process. This is necessary to prevent Moldova's accession from being stalled due to Hungary blocking accession talks with Ukraine.

Sandu calls on EU to ensure "clarity and interest" in Moldova's European integration process

Moldovan President Maia Sandu called on the EU to ensure "clarity and interest" in the country's European integration process, so as not to allow Moldova's accession to be stalled by Hungary's blocking of accession talks with Ukraine. This is reported by Euronews, writes UNN.

Moldova seeks to join the European Union, but the country needs "constant engagement" and "clarity" from the bloc to make progress towards integration

- said Maia Sandu.

She adds that since the official start of negotiations with the EU in June 2024, Moldova has "demonstrated determination and fulfilled its obligations."

Now we need constant engagement and clarity from the EU to keep enlargement a strategic priority and maintain momentum for those who fulfill their commitments

- emphasizes the leader of Moldova.

Since Moldova applied for EU membership almost simultaneously with Kyiv in 2022, Chisinau found itself under the crossfire of Hungary's veto on Ukraine's membership application.

Moldova and Ukraine are ready to start the first cluster of accession negotiations, known as "Fundamentals," which covers key topics such as democracy, human rights, security, the judiciary, and public procurement.

Sandu said that her country's membership "has taken on a deeper meaning" after the war in Ukraine. For years, our European path was guided by the hope of development – to modernize our country, gain access to the EU market, and strengthen the economy. Now it is also a path of security and stability," Sandu emphasizes.

She also stressed that Moldova can survive and strengthen as a democracy only as part of the EU.

Recall

On November 1, the Moldovan government led by Alexandru Munteanu took the oath in the presence of President Maia Sandu and Speaker Igor Grosu. The head of state called on the new cabinet to focus on efficiency and continued reforms.

Olga Rozgon

