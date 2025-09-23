Russia claims NATO is preparing to "occupy" Moldova - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

$41.380.13
The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 23203 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 23720 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 26784 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 42725 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 44953 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 42459 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 66252 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 69377 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 63595 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Popular news
Oslo Airport temporarily closed due to unknown dronesSeptember 23, 01:48 AM • 20805 views
Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed a Russian Forpost UAV worth $7 millionVideoSeptember 23, 02:44 AM • 21105 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be07:45 AM • 18455 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 14856 views
Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FTPhoto10:03 AM • 5688 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 3376 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 15117 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be07:45 AM • 18723 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 23203 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 64811 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 64811 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 30460 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 46260 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 97644 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 119410 views
Russia claims NATO is preparing to "occupy" Moldova - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Russian propagandists claim that NATO is preparing to occupy Moldova by concentrating troops in Romania and Odesa. The NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation refutes these statements, calling them an information provocation by the Kremlin to destabilize the situation before the elections.

Russia claims NATO is preparing to "occupy" Moldova - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

Russian propagandists are claiming about alleged "plans for the occupation of Moldova by Europe," emphasizing that their goal is to destabilize the situation in Moldova ahead of the parliamentary elections on September 28. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

Propagandists, citing Russian foreign intelligence, claim that NATO is "concentrating troops" in Romania and "preparing to deploy forces in Odesa" to "intimidate Transnistria." They also invent narratives about "Brussels' intention to occupy Moldova" and "the EU's fear of its own election falsifications."

- the report says.

In reality, these reports are another information provocation by the Kremlin, the CPD emphasizes. "There is no evidence to support the stated claims. They are aimed at destabilizing the situation in Moldova ahead of the parliamentary elections on September 28, creating an image of an 'external threat' to mobilize pro-Russian voters," the report states.

The CPD previously reported that the Kremlin has developed a multi-level plan to interfere in Moldova's parliamentary elections: recruiting voters from the diaspora, financing protests, massive disinformation campaigns, and using fabricated "kompromat" — all of which are intended to derail the country's course toward EU membership and strengthen the positions of pro-Russian forces.

Such methods are part of a broader Kremlin strategy aimed at undermining democratic processes in neighboring countries, weakening trust in pro-Western politicians, and imposing scenarios favorable to Moscow.

- noted the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Recall

According to Bloomberg, Russia has developed a multi-pronged strategy to interfere in Moldova's September 28 elections, aimed at undermining the chances of President Maia Sandu's party and removing her from power. The plan includes voter recruitment, organizing protests, disinformation, and pressuring officials.

Olga Rozgon

