Russia claims NATO is preparing to "occupy" Moldova - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

Russian propagandists are claiming about alleged "plans for the occupation of Moldova by Europe," emphasizing that their goal is to destabilize the situation in Moldova ahead of the parliamentary elections on September 28. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, writes UNN.

Propagandists, citing Russian foreign intelligence, claim that NATO is "concentrating troops" in Romania and "preparing to deploy forces in Odesa" to "intimidate Transnistria." They also invent narratives about "Brussels' intention to occupy Moldova" and "the EU's fear of its own election falsifications." - the report says.

In reality, these reports are another information provocation by the Kremlin, the CPD emphasizes. "There is no evidence to support the stated claims. They are aimed at destabilizing the situation in Moldova ahead of the parliamentary elections on September 28, creating an image of an 'external threat' to mobilize pro-Russian voters," the report states.

The CPD previously reported that the Kremlin has developed a multi-level plan to interfere in Moldova's parliamentary elections: recruiting voters from the diaspora, financing protests, massive disinformation campaigns, and using fabricated "kompromat" — all of which are intended to derail the country's course toward EU membership and strengthen the positions of pro-Russian forces.

Such methods are part of a broader Kremlin strategy aimed at undermining democratic processes in neighboring countries, weakening trust in pro-Western politicians, and imposing scenarios favorable to Moscow. - noted the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Recall

According to Bloomberg, Russia has developed a multi-pronged strategy to interfere in Moldova's September 28 elections, aimed at undermining the chances of President Maia Sandu's party and removing her from power. The plan includes voter recruitment, organizing protests, disinformation, and pressuring officials.