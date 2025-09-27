Zelenskyy reveals Russia's plans for Moldova and its European future

The elections in Moldova are not exclusively an internal affair of that country. Russia wants to hinder its European choice and bring to power a government and president loyal to it. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, writes UNN.

Europe is at risk. We cannot say that this is an internal matter of Moldova. Moldova is a future member of the European Union, it borders European countries. The "Russians" want to influence, they have their own parties. We have been through this with you – Russian parties in parliament

He added that Russia is acting according to its usual strategy – changing the government, the country's president, and then introducing troops.

The next step is to have their own government, to have their own president. And after that, there is a military presence. Russia is acting in this direction

Zelenskyy also added that Moldovan President Maia Sandu respects Ukraine, but this could change in the event of an unsuccessful election outcome.

Therefore, I believe that the European president, the Moldovan president Maia Sandu, who is friendly and respectful of Ukraine. If there are changes in parliament, then there will be other changes. This is where the risks lie. Risks for everyone