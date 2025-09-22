Russia developed a plan to interfere in Moldova's elections and disrupt the government's efforts towards an EU course - Bloomberg

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
09:32 AM • 8902 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 13945 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
05:49 AM • 13466 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
05:30 AM • 20163 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 17146 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 29862 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 45652 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
September 20, 03:23 PM • 55213 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 60883 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 57412 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4m/s
38%
754mm
Popular news
Residential buildings are on fire in Boryspil district, Kyiv region, due to a Russian attack - OVASeptember 22, 01:27 AM • 11703 views
Super Typhoon Ragasa approaches Hong Kong: International airport closure possible - BloombergSeptember 22, 02:35 AM • 7894 views
The enemy launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia: civilian infrastructure and industry damagedSeptember 22, 02:50 AM • 15101 views
As a result of a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed: people may be under the rubble.Video04:41 AM • 3740 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury05:42 AM • 12667 views
Publications
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role09:32 AM • 8942 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 13960 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures05:30 AM • 20175 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 61806 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 44050 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Danylo Hetmantsev
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Crimea
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury05:42 AM • 12778 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 77225 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 100185 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 47039 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 46315 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
TikTok
S-400 missile system

Russia developed a plan to interfere in Moldova's elections and disrupt the government's efforts towards an EU course - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 454 views

Russia has developed a multi-pronged strategy to interfere in Moldova's September 28 elections, aimed at undermining the chances of President Maia Sandu's party and removing her from power. The plan includes voter recruitment, organizing protests, disinformation, and pressuring officials.

Russia developed a plan to interfere in Moldova's elections and disrupt the government's efforts towards an EU course - Bloomberg

Russia has developed a plan to interfere in the elections in Moldova and disrupt the government's efforts to support the country's course towards European Union membership, Bloomberg reports, citing documents studied, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, "the multi-purpose strategy was finally developed in the spring and coordinated directly by the Kremlin." "The goal is to undermine the chances of President Maia Sandu's 'Action and Solidarity' (PAS) party in the September 28 elections and ultimately achieve her removal from power," according to documents that refer to Russia's internal plans.

Sandwiched between war-torn Ukraine and Romania, an EU and NATO member state, this tiny country is a key battleground between pro-European and pro-Russian political forces, the publication notes. Sunday's elections come a year after a referendum on whether Moldova should seek EU membership, which was narrowly approved amid government claims of Kremlin interference, the publication writes.

"Tactics include recruiting Moldovans abroad, including in Russia, to vote at polling stations in the EU and other countries, using other individuals to organize destructive protests, and a widespread disinformation campaign on social media," according to the documents. "Another key focus of Vladimir Putin's presidential administration's plans is the use of compromising materials to pressure officials to disrupt the electoral process," the publication states.

As the publication writes, Bloomberg could not confirm whether Russia is implementing these plans, as the election campaign in Moldova concludes this week. However, two European government officials familiar with the situation said they were "almost certain" that it intends to implement most of them.

Meanwhile, the Moldovan police are stepping up measures to combat disinformation campaigns and attempts to bribe voters. Last month, the authorities officially demanded the blocking of 443 channels on TikTok.

"It is now being decided whether Moldova will continue on the path to European integration, enshrining the goal of membership in its constitution, or shift towards Moscow, while Putin shows no signs of wanting to end the war with neighboring Ukraine," the publication writes.

Moldova, as indicated, has a significant Russian-speaking minority among its 2.4 million population.

"The Kremlin's goal is clear: to seize Moldova through the ballot box, use us against Ukraine, and turn us into a springboard for hybrid attacks on the European Union," Sandu told MEPs in Strasbourg on September 9. "That is why these elections are so important. By defending them, we are defending not only Moldova, but also regional security and stability."

Russian fake news network wants to influence Moldovan elections - BBC22.09.25, 12:08 • 862 views

In Moldova, Sandu told European lawmakers this month, she estimates Russia spent the equivalent of 1% of her country's GDP, or approximately 150 million euros (178 million US dollars), to influence the EU membership referendum and her re-election as president.

European government officials familiar with Russia's plans said the Kremlin likely allocated similar amounts for this month's elections.

One of the main aspects of the Kremlin's plan is to create the impression of a competitive struggle, but in reality, this is aimed at weakening support for Sandu, according to one of the documents reviewed by Bloomberg.

The votes of Moldovans living abroad were crucial in the 2024 elections. One document indicates that as part of its plans for these elections, Russia intended to recruit representatives of the Moldovan diaspora and pay for their travel and voting.

The plans also included a disinformation campaign on Telegram, TikTok, and Facebook, as well as through more traditional channels and call centers. In messages in Romanian, Moldova's official language, and Russian, Sandu is accused of being a foreign puppet who is pushing the country into poverty and war, the publication writes.

According to the documents, Russia plans to recruit young people from sports clubs and criminal groups to organize violent provocations during voting and protests afterward. This includes demonstrations demanding Sandu's resignation if her party loses the elections or presenting the election results as questionable if she wins.

Events after the elections are also in focus. According to European government officials, Moldovan opposition parties receive various support from Moscow - from consultations to funding. If they win the elections, relations between them are likely to be strained, officials said, given the history of mutual suspicion and competition for Russian support, the publication writes.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Vladimir Putin
NATO
Maia Sandu
European Union
Romania
Ukraine
Moldova