Russia developed a plan to interfere in Moldova's elections and disrupt the government's efforts towards an EU course - Bloomberg

Russia has developed a plan to interfere in the elections in Moldova and disrupt the government's efforts to support the country's course towards European Union membership, Bloomberg reports, citing documents studied, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, "the multi-purpose strategy was finally developed in the spring and coordinated directly by the Kremlin." "The goal is to undermine the chances of President Maia Sandu's 'Action and Solidarity' (PAS) party in the September 28 elections and ultimately achieve her removal from power," according to documents that refer to Russia's internal plans.

Sandwiched between war-torn Ukraine and Romania, an EU and NATO member state, this tiny country is a key battleground between pro-European and pro-Russian political forces, the publication notes. Sunday's elections come a year after a referendum on whether Moldova should seek EU membership, which was narrowly approved amid government claims of Kremlin interference, the publication writes.

"Tactics include recruiting Moldovans abroad, including in Russia, to vote at polling stations in the EU and other countries, using other individuals to organize destructive protests, and a widespread disinformation campaign on social media," according to the documents. "Another key focus of Vladimir Putin's presidential administration's plans is the use of compromising materials to pressure officials to disrupt the electoral process," the publication states.

As the publication writes, Bloomberg could not confirm whether Russia is implementing these plans, as the election campaign in Moldova concludes this week. However, two European government officials familiar with the situation said they were "almost certain" that it intends to implement most of them.

Meanwhile, the Moldovan police are stepping up measures to combat disinformation campaigns and attempts to bribe voters. Last month, the authorities officially demanded the blocking of 443 channels on TikTok.

"It is now being decided whether Moldova will continue on the path to European integration, enshrining the goal of membership in its constitution, or shift towards Moscow, while Putin shows no signs of wanting to end the war with neighboring Ukraine," the publication writes.

Moldova, as indicated, has a significant Russian-speaking minority among its 2.4 million population.

"The Kremlin's goal is clear: to seize Moldova through the ballot box, use us against Ukraine, and turn us into a springboard for hybrid attacks on the European Union," Sandu told MEPs in Strasbourg on September 9. "That is why these elections are so important. By defending them, we are defending not only Moldova, but also regional security and stability."

Russian fake news network wants to influence Moldovan elections - BBC

In Moldova, Sandu told European lawmakers this month, she estimates Russia spent the equivalent of 1% of her country's GDP, or approximately 150 million euros (178 million US dollars), to influence the EU membership referendum and her re-election as president.

European government officials familiar with Russia's plans said the Kremlin likely allocated similar amounts for this month's elections.

One of the main aspects of the Kremlin's plan is to create the impression of a competitive struggle, but in reality, this is aimed at weakening support for Sandu, according to one of the documents reviewed by Bloomberg.

The votes of Moldovans living abroad were crucial in the 2024 elections. One document indicates that as part of its plans for these elections, Russia intended to recruit representatives of the Moldovan diaspora and pay for their travel and voting.

The plans also included a disinformation campaign on Telegram, TikTok, and Facebook, as well as through more traditional channels and call centers. In messages in Romanian, Moldova's official language, and Russian, Sandu is accused of being a foreign puppet who is pushing the country into poverty and war, the publication writes.

According to the documents, Russia plans to recruit young people from sports clubs and criminal groups to organize violent provocations during voting and protests afterward. This includes demonstrations demanding Sandu's resignation if her party loses the elections or presenting the election results as questionable if she wins.

Events after the elections are also in focus. According to European government officials, Moldovan opposition parties receive various support from Moscow - from consultations to funding. If they win the elections, relations between them are likely to be strained, officials said, given the history of mutual suspicion and competition for Russian support, the publication writes.