Georgian authorities refused to congratulate Sandu's party on winning the elections in Moldova

Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, has decided to refrain from congratulating the pro-European party "Action and Solidarity," which won the parliamentary elections in Moldova. This was reported by "Echo of the Caucasus," writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Georgian authorities did not send congratulations to the pro-European party "Action and Solidarity" of Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

Georgian Prime Minister and leader of the ruling party Irakli Kobakhidze was asked if his political force intended to congratulate its Moldovan counterparts. Kobakhidze replied that "as long as Moldova remains a member of the CIS, it is difficult for us to congratulate them."

"We will wait until Moldova leaves the CIS, and then we will see, we will review the issue of congratulations," said the Georgian Prime Minister.

Recall

On September 28, parliamentary elections were held in Moldova, and the party of Moldovan President Maia Sandu, PAS, received 50.20% of the votes. The total voter turnout was 52%, and the results were announced after 100% of the protocols were counted.

Russia developed a multi-pronged strategy to interfere in Moldova's September 28 elections, aimed at undermining the chances of President Maia Sandu's party and removing her from power. The plan included voter recruitment, protest organization, disinformation, and pressure on officials.

Also, according to Reuters, Russia funded trips of Moldovan Orthodox priests to Moscow and provided them with debit cards with hundreds of dollars, after which the clergy created Telegram channels to influence the elections in Moldova. The campaign's goal was to warn believers about EU integration and promote traditional "Russian" values.