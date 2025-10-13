Decision is final: Moldovan Prime Minister unexpectedly announced his resignation

The head of the cabinet of ministers of Moldova, Dorin Recean, announced that he would not continue to hold the position of head of the country's government after his party's victory in the recent parliamentary elections.

Reports UNN with reference to Digi 24.

Details

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean announced that his mandate would end "simultaneously with the mandate of this government," announcing his resignation as head of the country's government. At a press conference in Chisinau, Recean thanked the pro-European Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) for their trust and at the same time noted that his decision to resign was final.

I thank PAS for the trust and the mandate to lead the government of the Republic of Moldova during this difficult period (...). The stage that the Republic of Moldova has reached today is the merit of every official who chose to honestly do their job. I was honored with the trust of PAS, but my decision is different... My mandate ends with the expiration of the current government's term (...) - said Dorin Recean.

President Maia Sandu immediately thanked Recean for his efforts and achievements. "Thank you, Dorin, for being with us during these difficult years," Sandu wrote on Facebook.

Recall

The CEC of Moldova announced that early parliamentary elections were recognized as valid, with voter turnout exceeding 33.33%. More than 1.1 million citizens, or 37.5%, participated in the voting.

In September, UNN reported that large-scale disinformation campaigns supported by the Kremlin were already creating a tense situation in Moldova. It was not easy for pro-European President Maia Sandu to stay in power.