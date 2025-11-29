"This is not the language of a country that claims to negotiate peace": Sandu on Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
06:27 PM • 6258 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
05:13 PM • 12395 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
05:02 PM • 12448 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 13185 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 14259 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 13517 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 13655 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 13540 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 14272 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 14695 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
98%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Orban's translator distorted Putin's words during a meeting in Moscow - mediaNovember 29, 12:55 PM • 14115 views
Trump announces closure of airspace over and around VenezuelaPhotoNovember 29, 01:14 PM • 10013 views
Swedish Foreign Minister reacts to November 29 shelling of Ukraine: "It is obvious that Russia is not seeking peace"November 29, 01:47 PM • 5114 views
She didn't hear well, she had a bad day: Hungary reacted to the mistranslation of Putin's words about UkraineNovember 29, 02:01 PM • 12037 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideo04:59 PM • 11512 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideo04:59 PM • 11599 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 63972 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 50252 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 57763 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 56204 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sweden
Kyiv Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideo04:59 PM • 11601 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 34995 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 52767 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 72313 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 104050 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat

"This is not the language of a country that claims to negotiate peace": Sandu on Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

Moldovan President Maia Sandu condemned another massive shelling of Ukraine, which took place on the night of November 29. She noted that Russian drones again violated Moldova's airspace.

"This is not the language of a country that claims to negotiate peace": Sandu on Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine

Moldovan President Maia Sandu condemned another large-scale shelling of Ukraine, which occurred on the night of November 29. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, this clearly does not indicate the Kremlin's readiness to end the war.

A brutal 10-hour attack on Ukraine. This is not the language of diplomacy, nor the language of a country that claims to be conducting peace negotiations.

- Sandu wrote on the social network X.

She reminded that on their way to destroy civilians, Russian drones once again violated Moldova's airspace, which led to its temporary closure.

We condemn these attacks and support Ukraine

- Sandu summarized.

Recall

In early November, Moldovan President Maia Sandu called on the EU to ensure clarity and interest in the country's European integration process.

Sandu: Russia wants to use Moldova in the war against Ukraine and has launched a hybrid attack on our democracy12.10.25, 02:18 • 10072 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Maia Sandu
Ukraine
Moldova