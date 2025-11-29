"This is not the language of a country that claims to negotiate peace": Sandu on Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine

Moldovan President Maia Sandu condemned another large-scale shelling of Ukraine, which occurred on the night of November 29. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, this clearly does not indicate the Kremlin's readiness to end the war.

A brutal 10-hour attack on Ukraine. This is not the language of diplomacy, nor the language of a country that claims to be conducting peace negotiations. - Sandu wrote on the social network X.

She reminded that on their way to destroy civilians, Russian drones once again violated Moldova's airspace, which led to its temporary closure.

We condemn these attacks and support Ukraine - Sandu summarized.

Recall

In early November, Moldovan President Maia Sandu called on the EU to ensure clarity and interest in the country's European integration process.

