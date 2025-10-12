Sandu: Russia wants to use Moldova in the war against Ukraine and has launched a hybrid attack on our democracy

Russia wants to use Moldova in its war against Ukraine, so it has launched a hybrid offensive against Chisinau. This was stated by Moldovan President Maia Sandu during a speech at the ceremony dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Venice Commission, UNN reports with reference to Deschide.

Details

According to her, the Kremlin will look for new methods of influencing the country in order to destabilize the situation.

These threats were evident in our recent elections. The lessons are fresh and show us that defending democracy has never been more difficult and urgent. The world of the 1990s and 2000s no longer exists. Back then, threats came from oligarchs, corrupt politicians, and weak institutions. Today, our vulnerabilities are weaponized by foreign states, amplified by technology and artificial intelligence, financed by cryptocurrencies, and disguised as the language of democracy. - said Sandu.

She emphasized that Moscow's strategy was systematic, tested in local and regional elections, culminating in last year's presidential elections and the EU referendum, which took place despite massive interference.

"But let's be honest: victory is temporary, it's a window to strengthen resilience and accelerate European integration. Russia will look for new methods and goals. If authoritarian regimes adapt faster than democracies, freedom will be lost," the Moldovan president summarized.

Recall

In early October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Copenhagen. The leaders discussed their joint movement towards the European Union and the development of trade and economic relations.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Russia seeks to divide allies, and a common position of the EU, NATO, and the US can deter aggression. He noted that risks remain for Moldova, Kazakhstan, and other states, despite the victory of pro-European forces in Moldova.

