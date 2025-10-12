$41.510.00
October 11, 04:00 PM • 23694 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 39399 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 24623 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 30018 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 22287 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 25520 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 33624 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 42937 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 63166 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 35226 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
Publications
Exclusives
Sandu: Russia wants to use Moldova in the war against Ukraine and has launched a hybrid attack on our democracy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 596 views

Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that Russia has launched a hybrid attack on Chisinau to use Moldova in its war against Ukraine. She emphasized that the Kremlin will seek new methods of influencing the country to destabilize the situation.

Sandu: Russia wants to use Moldova in the war against Ukraine and has launched a hybrid attack on our democracy

Russia wants to use Moldova in its war against Ukraine, so it has launched a hybrid offensive against Chisinau. This was stated by Moldovan President Maia Sandu during a speech at the ceremony dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Venice Commission, UNN reports with reference to Deschide.

Details

According to her, the Kremlin will look for new methods of influencing the country in order to destabilize the situation.

These threats were evident in our recent elections. The lessons are fresh and show us that defending democracy has never been more difficult and urgent. The world of the 1990s and 2000s no longer exists. Back then, threats came from oligarchs, corrupt politicians, and weak institutions. Today, our vulnerabilities are weaponized by foreign states, amplified by technology and artificial intelligence, financed by cryptocurrencies, and disguised as the language of democracy.

- said Sandu.

She emphasized that Moscow's strategy was systematic, tested in local and regional elections, culminating in last year's presidential elections and the EU referendum, which took place despite massive interference.

"But let's be honest: victory is temporary, it's a window to strengthen resilience and accelerate European integration. Russia will look for new methods and goals. If authoritarian regimes adapt faster than democracies, freedom will be lost," the Moldovan president summarized.

Recall

In early October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Copenhagen. The leaders discussed their joint movement towards the European Union and the development of trade and economic relations.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Russia seeks to divide allies, and a common position of the EU, NATO, and the US can deter aggression. He noted that risks remain for Moldova, Kazakhstan, and other states, despite the victory of pro-European forces in Moldova.

Georgian authorities refused to congratulate Sandu's party on winning the elections in Moldova30.09.25, 09:16 • 4237 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Chisinau
Maia Sandu
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Moldova