Moldova counted 100% of votes in parliamentary elections: Sandu's party has 50.2%

In Moldova, 100% of the votes in the Moldovan parliamentary elections have been counted, with the party of the country's president, Maia Sandu's PAS, becoming the leader, UNN writes, citing data from the Central Election Commission of Moldova.

Details

According to the CEC, after counting 100% of the protocols, the votes are divided as follows:

PAS - 50.20% (792557);

Patriotic Bloc ("Blocul Patriotic") - 24.17% (381505);

Alternative bloc (BE "ALTERNATIVA") - 7.96% (125685);

Our Party (PARTIDUL NOSTRU) - 6.20% (97852);

Democracy at Home (PPDA) - 5.62% (88679).

Other parties did not overcome the 5% threshold.

In total, protocols from 2274/2274 polling stations (100%) have been processed. A total of 1,578,724 votes. Voter turnout was 52%.

As reported by NewsMaker, Maia Sandu held a press conference regarding the election results.

"I wanted Moldovans to choose Moldova, and I am glad that Moldovans made a decision for Moldova, despite all the interventions and money spent by Moscow. I am glad that our European path is safe. (...) The future government is obliged to work with the same care for every citizen, regardless of how they voted."

Despite the victory of pro-European forces in Moldova, risks remain - Zelenskyy

In the center of Chisinau on September 29, meanwhile, as reported, a protest organized by the head of the Party of Socialists and one of the leaders of the Patriotic Bloc, Igor Dodon, and a counter-protest gathered. The latter involved several people who expressed dissatisfaction with Dodon and chanted: "Love Russia there, not on our territory."