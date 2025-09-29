$41.490.00
Sandu's party takes majority: 99.65% of votes counted in Moldovan parliamentary elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1336 views

The PAS party of Moldovan President Maia Sandu receives over 50% of the votes in the parliamentary elections. According to the results of counting 99.65% of the protocols, PAS has 50.06%, and the Patriotic Bloc has 24.25%.

Sandu's party takes majority: 99.65% of votes counted in Moldovan parliamentary elections

The party of Moldovan President Maia Sandu, PAS, is receiving over 50% of the votes in the country's parliamentary elections, according to data from the country's Central Election Commission based on the results of counting 99.65% of protocols, writes UNN.

Details

According to the CEC, the votes are currently divided as follows:

  • PAS - 50.06% (787423);
    • Patriotic Bloc ("Blocul Patriotic") - 24.25% (381397);
      • Alternative bloc (BE "ALTERNATIVA") - 7.98% (125601);
        • Our Party (PARTIDUL NOSTRU) - 6.21% (97743);
          • Democracy at Home (PPDA) - 5.63% (88561)

            Other parties did not overcome the 5% threshold.

            In total, protocols from 2266/2274 polling stations (99.65%) have been processed. A total of 1,573,065 votes. Voter turnout was 52%.

            As reported by NewsMaker, according to preliminary data, after processing 97% of protocols from polling stations abroad, the diaspora gave PAS over 78% of the votes.

