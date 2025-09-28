Moldovan police warned against unrest after elections

The National Police of Moldova stated that they would not allow violations of the law and public order during the announced protests in Chisinau, organized by certain political forces. Law enforcement officers reported that any attempts to destabilize or create a threat to citizens and national security would be severely suppressed. The police announced this on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

"We note that law enforcement agencies will not allow violations of the law, breaches of public order, creation of danger for citizens, as well as threats to national security" - the police statement reads.

Law enforcement officers reminded that the organizers of the protests will be held responsible for holding the events, and citizens were urged to consider their decisions and not participate in illegal actions, for which criminal liability is provided.

Recall

Pro-Russian Moldovan politician Igor Dodon is confident in the opposition's victory and calls on supporters to come out on September 29 for a peaceful rally to confirm the election results.