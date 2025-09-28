Moldovan police warned against unrest after elections

$41.490.00
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Trump's invitation to Moscow remains valid - Peskov
September 28, 09:29 AM
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv region: number of victims of missile strike increased to 31, including three children
September 28, 10:08 AM
Kyiv after a massive attack: Ihnat urges not to share videos of debris
September 28, 10:53 AM
Moldovan parliamentary elections declared valid – CEC
01:05 PM
Went mushroom picking and didn't return: a mushroom picker's body found in a forest in Lviv region
02:23 PM
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actions
September 27, 06:00 AM
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipes
September 26, 12:18 PM
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South Korea
September 26, 09:01 AM
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Mark Rutte
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Moldova
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FT
September 27, 01:37 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
September 26, 02:33 PM
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers
September 26, 09:12 AM
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorce
September 26, 07:07 AM
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week
September 25, 10:47 AM
The Times
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Moldovan police warned against unrest after elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1772 views

The National Police of Moldova stated that they would not allow violations of law and public order during the announced protests in Chisinau. Law enforcement warned of a harsh suppression of any attempts at destabilization or threats to citizens and national security.

Moldovan police warned against unrest after elections

The National Police of Moldova stated that they would not allow violations of the law and public order during the announced protests in Chisinau, organized by certain political forces. Law enforcement officers reported that any attempts to destabilize or create a threat to citizens and national security would be severely suppressed. The police announced this on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

"We note that law enforcement agencies will not allow violations of the law, breaches of public order, creation of danger for citizens, as well as threats to national security"

- the police statement reads.

Law enforcement officers reminded that the organizers of the protests will be held responsible for holding the events, and citizens were urged to consider their decisions and not participate in illegal actions, for which criminal liability is provided.

Recall

Pro-Russian Moldovan politician Igor Dodon is confident in the opposition's victory and calls on supporters to come out on September 29 for a peaceful rally to confirm the election results.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Chisinau
