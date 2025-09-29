"These elections showed that Russian destabilizing activity is losing": Zelenskyy spoke with Sandu

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had spoken with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu after her party's victory in the parliamentary elections in Moldova, and noted that "these elections showed that Russian destabilizing activity is losing," UNN writes.

I spoke with Moldovan President Maia Sandu. I am happy to congratulate Maia on a very important victory and wish her success. These elections showed that Russian destabilizing activity is losing, and Moldova in Europe is winning. Russian subversive activities, constant disinformation - none of this worked. - Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized: "It is important that Moldova was effective in protecting against threats together with everyone who helped."

"We always support Moldova. We will continue to work together. Together we overcome challenges and build a future so that our peoples have good prospects in all areas - security, economic, and therefore social," Zelenskyy noted.

