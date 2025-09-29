$41.490.00
Maia Sandu's party leads in Moldovan parliamentary elections: over 98% of protocols processed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

Moldova's Central Election Commission has processed 98.94% of protocols, with the PAS party leading with 49.84% of the votes. The police warned against unrest and detained three individuals for preparing destabilization.

Maia Sandu's party leads in Moldovan parliamentary elections: over 98% of protocols processed

The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Moldova reports that as of this morning, 98.94% of the precinct election commission protocols have been processed. The PAS party continues to confidently lead in the parliamentary elections. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the official website of the CEC of Moldova.

Details

According to the CEC, 2250 out of 2274 protocols have been counted so far. This indicates the final stage of vote counting in the country's parliamentary elections.

The pro-European party of President Maia Sandu - "Action and Solidarity" (PAS) - continues to have the greatest support -  49.84% of votes (779 thousand).

Second place is taken by "Blocul Patriotic" with 24.37% (380 thousand), third - by the "Alternative" bloc with 8.02% (125 thousand).

The final distribution of mandates is to be announced by the CEC of Moldova.

Recall

The National Police of Moldova stated that it would not allow violations of the law and public order during the announced protests in Chisinau. Law enforcement officers warned of a strict suppression of any attempts to destabilize or threaten citizens and national security.

Later, it recently became known about the detention of three people, including two brothers, who coordinated groups from the left bank of the Dniester, for preparing mass riots after the elections. Pyrotechnic and flammable materials, which were planned to be used to provoke panic, were seized from the detainees.

Veronika Marchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Chisinau
Maia Sandu
Moldova