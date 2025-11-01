$42.080.01
New Moldovan government led by Alexandru Munteanu sworn in

Kyiv • UNN

 • 596 views

The Moldovan government, led by Alexandru Munteanu, was sworn in in the presence of President Maia Sandu and Speaker Igor Grosu. The head of state called on the new cabinet to focus on efficiency and continued reforms.

New Moldovan government led by Alexandru Munteanu sworn in

The Government of Moldova, led by Alexandru Munteanu, has officially been sworn in, commencing its work. NewsMaker reports this, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the solemn ceremony took place in the building of the presidential administration in the presence of the head of state, Maia Sandu, and the Speaker of Parliament, Igor Grosu.

The leader of Moldova addressed the new cabinet after all ministers swore to perform their duties honestly and responsibly. 

The head of state emphasized that the new government, led by Munteanu, must focus on the effectiveness and quality of state policy and services. She also called on the new cabinet to focus on continuing reforms in education, justice, energy, public administration, and other areas important for a state aspiring to the EU.

Recall

Moldovan President Maia Sandu appointed Alexandru Munteanu as the new head of government. He is an economist, founder of an investment company, and previously headed the investment fund department in Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Maia Sandu
Moldova