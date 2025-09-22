Today, Moldovan President Maia Sandu addressed the country's citizens and diaspora, urging them to support the European course and protect sovereignty. She emphasized that if pro-Russian forces win the elections, Moldova could become a springboard for the penetration of Russian troops into the Odesa region, UNN writes, citing News Maker.

President Maia Sandu addressed the residents of Moldova and the diaspora on September 22, "calling on them to protect sovereignty, integrity, and the European course in the upcoming elections," the publication writes.

At the same time, Sandu listed the same threats that PAS representatives had previously spoken about, saying that if pro-Russian forces win, Moldova could become a springboard for penetration into the Odesa region. Sandu emphasized that Moscow spends hundreds of millions of euros on bribing voters, and in Moldova, "the Kremlin has accomplices."

Earlier, UNN wrote that the BBC uncovered a secret network, financed by Russia, that is trying to undermine the democratic elections in Moldova on September 28. Participants in the network were promised money for spreading pro-Russian propaganda and disinformation against the pro-European party.

In particular, pro-Russian "media" are trying to discredit Moldovan President Maia Sandu by spreading fake "medical documents" about her mental disorders. In fact, these materials contain numerous errors, and the treatment dates themselves coincide with Sandu's official meetings in Moldova, which refutes the fake.

