Moldova could become a springboard for Russian troops to enter Odesa region if pro-Russian forces win - Sandu

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
05:45 PM • 1352 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
12:19 PM • 12358 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 19775 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 29605 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 46203 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 46478 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 26210 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 44954 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 24132 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 34565 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.8m/s
46%
752mm
Popular news
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian S-400 "Triumf" air defense system discovered in the Kaluga regionSeptember 22, 08:22 AM • 7712 views
Russia's night drone attack on Kyiv region affected five districts: a communication tower was damagedPhotoSeptember 22, 10:21 AM • 18818 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 14673 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 28263 views
Poland will shoot down objects that clearly violate its airspace - TuskSeptember 22, 11:27 AM • 18929 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 28350 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 29587 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 46187 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 46467 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 44944 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Estonia
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 28371 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 14740 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 35101 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 85860 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 108509 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
Eurofighter Typhoon
Il-18
Fox News

Moldova could become a springboard for Russian troops to enter Odesa region if pro-Russian forces win - Sandu

Kyiv • UNN

 • 764 views

Moldovan President Maia Sandu called on citizens to support the European course, emphasizing that pro-Russian forces could turn the country into a springboard for Russian troops in Odesa region. She noted that Moscow spends millions on bribing voters and has accomplices in Moldova.

Moldova could become a springboard for Russian troops to enter Odesa region if pro-Russian forces win - Sandu

Today, Moldovan President Maia Sandu addressed the country's citizens and diaspora, urging them to support the European course and protect sovereignty. She emphasized that if pro-Russian forces win the elections, Moldova could become a springboard for the penetration of Russian troops into the Odesa region, UNN writes, citing News Maker.

Details

President Maia Sandu addressed the residents of Moldova and the diaspora on September 22, "calling on them to protect sovereignty, integrity, and the European course in the upcoming elections," the publication writes.

At the same time, Sandu listed the same threats that PAS representatives had previously spoken about, saying that if pro-Russian forces win, Moldova could become a springboard for penetration into the Odesa region. Sandu emphasized that Moscow spends hundreds of millions of euros on bribing voters, and in Moldova, "the Kremlin has accomplices."

Earlier, UNN wrote that the BBC uncovered a secret network, financed by Russia, that is trying to undermine the democratic elections in Moldova on September 28. Participants in the network were promised money for spreading pro-Russian propaganda and disinformation against the pro-European party.

In particular, pro-Russian "media" are trying to discredit Moldovan President Maia Sandu by spreading fake "medical documents" about her mental disorders. In fact, these materials contain numerous errors, and the treatment dates themselves coincide with Sandu's official meetings in Moldova, which refutes the fake.

Access to Chisinau airport to be restricted on days around election date22.09.25, 16:05 • 1906 views

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Maia Sandu
Moldova