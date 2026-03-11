Tehran accused Israel of killing four diplomats in a strike on Beirut

Iran's Ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, has officially blamed Israel for the assassination of four Iranian diplomats in the Lebanese capital. The missile strike targeted the Ramada Hotel in downtown Beirut last Sunday, leading to the destruction of the fourth floor of the building. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The Iranian side called the attack an "intentional terrorist act," as the deceased officially represented a sovereign state on Lebanese territory.

Versions of the parties and circumstances of the attack

In a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Iravani emphasized that the diplomats had moved to the hotel from their official residences for security reasons, but the strike was precise. In contrast, the Israel Defense Forces stated that a secret meeting of Iranian agents was taking place at the hotel.

According to Israeli intelligence, all those killed belonged to the elite Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which is responsible for foreign operations.

The targeted killing of four Iranian diplomats is a serious act of terrorism and a gross violation of international law — stated Amir Saeid Iravani in his address to the UN.

Consequences of the strike and official data

According to preliminary information from the Lebanese Ministry of Health, four people were killed and ten others were injured to varying degrees of severity as a result of the explosion.

The names of the deceased have not been officially disclosed, but Iran insists on their diplomatic status.

