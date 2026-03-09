Israeli aviation struck the Russian cultural center in the Lebanese city of Nabatieh

As a result of an Israeli air strike on the Al-Bayad district in the city of Nabatieh, the building of the Russian cultural center was almost completely destroyed. This was reported by Lebanese media, writes UNN.

Details

The Russian cultural center in the city of Nabatieh became one of the targets of the air strike, which led to the actual destruction of the building. Local authorities report significant damage to the surrounding neighborhoods in the Al-Bayad area. Currently, there is no official information about the number of injured or dead directly in or near the center.

It was also previously reported that the Israeli military stated that they had struck Hezbollah infrastructure in the Lebanese capital, Beirut. A video published by Reuters shows plumes of smoke rising over the southern suburbs of the city. Separately, the video shows a fire at the Ramada Hotel in Beirut and damage to an apartment in the hotel after an Israeli attack. This happened after the Israeli military stated that they had struck Beirut overnight, killing several high-ranking commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from the Quds Force.

