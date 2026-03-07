Israel warns Lebanon of consequences over Hezbollah activities - CNN

Israel has warned the Lebanese authorities of possible consequences if the country does not disarm the Iran-backed Hezbollah group. CNN reports this, according to UNN.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz appealed to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun with a statement that Beirut must fulfill its obligations to disarm the militants.

Lebanon promised to implement the agreement and disarm Hezbollah, but this is not happening - Katz said in a televised address.

According to him, Israel will not allow new attacks from Lebanese territory.

If we have to choose between protecting our citizens and the state of Lebanon, then the Lebanese government and the entire country will pay the price - he emphasized.

After being elected president in January 2025, Joseph Aoun promised to restore the state army's monopoly on weapons in the country and disarm Hezbollah. However, the group continues to operate and last week launched an attack on Israel after joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

In response, Israeli forces launched a series of strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, including in the south of the country, as well as in Beirut and Tripoli.

The Israeli army also stated that all options for action, including a large-scale ground operation, remain under consideration.

