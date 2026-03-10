Over 1,300 civilians killed by US and Israeli strikes on Iran - UN Ambassador

More than 1,300 civilians have died as a result of US-Israeli strikes on Iran. This was stated by Iran's Ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, Sky News reports, according to UNN.

Also, according to him, four Iranian diplomats died as a result of an Israeli strike on the Ramada hotel in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Sunday.

He noted that since the beginning of the strikes on February 28, almost 10,000 civilian objects have been destroyed, including almost 8,000 residential buildings.

