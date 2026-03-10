Over 1,300 civilians killed by US and Israeli strikes on Iran - UN Ambassador
Kyiv • UNN
Iran's Ambassador to the UN reported the deaths of 1,300 civilians and the destruction of 10,000 facilities. Also, four diplomats were killed during the shelling of a hotel in Beirut.
More than 1,300 civilians have died as a result of US-Israeli strikes on Iran. This was stated by Iran's Ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, Sky News reports, according to UNN.
More than 1,300 civilians have died as a result of US-Israeli strikes on Iran
About 140 US servicemen wounded in war with Iran - Pentagon10.03.26, 21:23 • 2778 views
Also, according to him, four Iranian diplomats died as a result of an Israeli strike on the Ramada hotel in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Sunday.
He noted that since the beginning of the strikes on February 28, almost 10,000 civilian objects have been destroyed, including almost 8,000 residential buildings.
Trump administration for the first time urged Israel to refrain from striking Iran's oil infrastructure - media10.03.26, 21:56 • 2358 views