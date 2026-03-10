About 140 US servicemen wounded in war with Iran - Pentagon

Approximately 140 American service members have been wounded since the start of US military operations against Iran, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said on Tuesday, including eight people who sustained serious injuries, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"Since the start of Operation Epic Fury, approximately 140 American service members have been wounded during 10 days of continuous attacks," Parnell's statement said. "The vast majority of these injuries were minor, and 108 service members have already returned to duty. Eight service members remain on the seriously wounded list and are receiving the highest level of medical care."

Earlier, a US official told CNN that seriously wounded service members include those for whom death is possible or imminent. To date, seven American service members have been killed in action, with the latest casualty being brought home on Monday evening in a solemn ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.

The publication notes that it is not uncommon for the number of injuries to fluctuate or increase over time, as service members may not seek medical attention immediately after an incident depending on its severity.