About 140 US servicemen wounded in war with Iran - Pentagon

Exclusive
05:36 PM • 10560 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
03:44 PM • 30442 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 29456 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 21853 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 28766 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 28720 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 43656 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 53280 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 53095 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 85251 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs03:46 PM • 15728 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:44 PM • 30423 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 29443 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 43653 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 53273 views
About 140 US servicemen wounded in war with Iran - Pentagon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1936 views

About 140 American soldiers were wounded during the 10-day Operation Epic Fury. Eight people are in serious condition, seven soldiers died.

About 140 US servicemen wounded in war with Iran - Pentagon

Approximately 140 American service members have been wounded since the start of US military operations against Iran, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said on Tuesday, including eight people who sustained serious injuries, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"Since the start of Operation Epic Fury, approximately 140 American service members have been wounded during 10 days of continuous attacks," Parnell's statement said. "The vast majority of these injuries were minor, and 108 service members have already returned to duty. Eight service members remain on the seriously wounded list and are receiving the highest level of medical care."

Today will be the largest day of strikes against Iran - US Secretary of Defense10.03.26, 14:53 • 3290 views

Additionally

Earlier, a US official told CNN that seriously wounded service members include those for whom death is possible or imminent. To date, seven American service members have been killed in action, with the latest casualty being brought home on Monday evening in a solemn ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware.

The publication notes that it is not uncommon for the number of injuries to fluctuate or increase over time, as service members may not seek medical attention immediately after an incident depending on its severity.

Antonina Tumanova

