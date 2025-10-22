$41.740.01
Women should no longer be silent: Deputy Prosecutor General on sexual harassment
03:06 PM • 2236 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
02:00 PM • 11475 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
01:53 PM • 13787 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 10711 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 11057 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 9920 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 8766 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
09:47 AM • 16065 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
October 22, 09:23 AM • 17234 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
02:00 PM • 11476 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:53 PM • 13788 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto
Justice served: Prosecutor General Kravchenko reacts to court's decision to arrest director Bilous

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reacted to the court's decision to arrest Andriy Bilous, the former artistic director of the Young Theater, who is suspected of sexual assault against female students. Kravchenko emphasized that "justice has been served" after the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded Bilous in custody without the possibility of bail.

Justice served: Prosecutor General Kravchenko reacts to court's decision to arrest director Bilous

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reacted to the court's decision to arrest Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Young Theater, and emphasized that "justice exists," UNN reports.

Precautionary measure: unconditional detention. I am proud of my team. Justice exists.

- Kravchenko stated.

Earlier

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv ordered the detention without bail of Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Young Theater and lecturer at Karpenko-Kary National University of Theater, Cinema and Television, who is suspected of sexual violence against female students.

Andriy Bilous's defense in court stated that the victim girls did not take into account that they were studying acting - Prosecutor General's Office22.10.25, 17:10 • 1788 views

Context

The day before, on October 21, law enforcement officers conducted searches at the home of Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Young Theater and lecturer at Karpenko-Kary National University of Theater, Cinema and Television.

Later, Bilous was notified of suspicion of sexual violence against female students.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko reacted to the case of Andriy Bilous, former director of the "Young Theater," who was notified of suspicion of sexual violence against female students today, and stated that every crime will have consequences.

"We understand how difficult it is for victims to decide to speak out. In most such cases, people remain silent due to fear, shame, or distrust. But this particular case became a turning point: the courage of one girl made it possible to uncover other episodes of harassment, which became part of the pre-trial investigation. It's time to frankly say - harassment exists in Ukraine and, as a rule, it always goes hand in hand with silence. Don't be silent!" - he emphasized.

The trial of Andriy Bilous is the first harassment case in the history of Ukraine – Prosecutor General's Office22.10.25, 16:41 • 1448 views

What Bilous is accused of

The first to publicly report harassment was the director's former student, Sofia Sapozhnik. The girl claims that the man asked her to send intimate photos and insisted on discussing sexual fantasies. According to her, the former head sent intimate photos of other girls to students. After that, a number of other similar accusations against Bilous appeared.

In January 2025, Karpenko-Kary University appealed to the police with a request to check the disseminated information and give it a legal assessment. In the same month, Bilous was suspended from work at the university.

In February, investigators of the Shevchenkivskyi police department initiated criminal proceedings under Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - sexual violence.

On the same day, the Kyiv City State Administration announced its intention to suspend him from his official duties at the Young Theater.

At the same time, a protest action took place near the Young Theater against the decision of the Kyiv City State Administration to leave Bilous as director. Participants expressed support for 46 theater employees who demanded his suspension.

Bilous himself denies all accusations.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Search
Director
Andriy Bilous
Rallies in Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
Kyiv City State Administration
Ukraine
Kyiv