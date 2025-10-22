Justice served: Prosecutor General Kravchenko reacts to court's decision to arrest director Bilous

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reacted to the court's decision to arrest Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Young Theater, and emphasized that "justice exists," UNN reports.

Precautionary measure: unconditional detention. I am proud of my team. Justice exists. - Kravchenko stated.

Earlier

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv ordered the detention without bail of Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Young Theater and lecturer at Karpenko-Kary National University of Theater, Cinema and Television, who is suspected of sexual violence against female students.

Andriy Bilous's defense in court stated that the victim girls did not take into account that they were studying acting - Prosecutor General's Office

Context

The day before, on October 21, law enforcement officers conducted searches at the home of Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Young Theater and lecturer at Karpenko-Kary National University of Theater, Cinema and Television.

Later, Bilous was notified of suspicion of sexual violence against female students.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko reacted to the case of Andriy Bilous, former director of the "Young Theater," who was notified of suspicion of sexual violence against female students today, and stated that every crime will have consequences.

"We understand how difficult it is for victims to decide to speak out. In most such cases, people remain silent due to fear, shame, or distrust. But this particular case became a turning point: the courage of one girl made it possible to uncover other episodes of harassment, which became part of the pre-trial investigation. It's time to frankly say - harassment exists in Ukraine and, as a rule, it always goes hand in hand with silence. Don't be silent!" - he emphasized.

The trial of Andriy Bilous is the first harassment case in the history of Ukraine – Prosecutor General's Office

What Bilous is accused of

The first to publicly report harassment was the director's former student, Sofia Sapozhnik. The girl claims that the man asked her to send intimate photos and insisted on discussing sexual fantasies. According to her, the former head sent intimate photos of other girls to students. After that, a number of other similar accusations against Bilous appeared.

In January 2025, Karpenko-Kary University appealed to the police with a request to check the disseminated information and give it a legal assessment. In the same month, Bilous was suspended from work at the university.

In February, investigators of the Shevchenkivskyi police department initiated criminal proceedings under Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - sexual violence.

On the same day, the Kyiv City State Administration announced its intention to suspend him from his official duties at the Young Theater.

At the same time, a protest action took place near the Young Theater against the decision of the Kyiv City State Administration to leave Bilous as director. Participants expressed support for 46 theater employees who demanded his suspension.

Bilous himself denies all accusations.