In Syria's Latakia, security forces opened fire to disperse clashes between groups of demonstrators

04:32 PM • 7406 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
03:19 PM • 14123 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
02:59 PM • 14613 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
02:47 PM • 14329 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 13440 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
01:51 PM • 12491 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
01:41 PM • 12729 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 25904 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
November 25, 01:06 PM • 13519 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
November 25, 01:00 PM • 11667 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in NovemberNovember 25, 09:24 AM • 22085 views
Up to half a meter of snow fell in Lviv region: border guards showed photos and gave advice to touristsPhotoNovember 25, 09:27 AM • 5266 views
Woman blocked access to a shelter in Kyiv because she set it up herself: she was held accountable - policePhotoNovember 25, 01:17 PM • 6764 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot02:23 PM • 10821 views
Ukrainian actor and set designer Vadym Tupchii died in Kyiv from a Russian strike on November 2502:52 PM • 4050 views
Publications
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 25905 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 35963 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 87444 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 116421 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 105361 views
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot02:23 PM • 10837 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 49096 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 67961 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 68920 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 76061 views
In Syria's Latakia, security forces opened fire to disperse clashes between groups of demonstrators

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

On Tuesday, Syrian security forces used firearms to stop clashes between two groups of protesters in Latakia. The incident occurred amid inter-confessional tensions after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad, when Alawite demonstrators demanded autonomy, and supporters of the new government shouted insults.

In Syria's Latakia, security forces opened fire to disperse clashes between groups of demonstrators
Photo: Reuters

Syrian security forces on Tuesday used small arms to stop clashes between two hostile groups of protesters in Latakia – a key city of the Alawite community. The incident was reported by eyewitnesses and local officials, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to witnesses, the situation escalated amid inter-confessional tensions that have persisted since Syria's long-time leader Bashar al-Assad, a representative of the Alawite Muslim minority, was overthrown last year. After the change of power to a Sunni-led government, cases of inter-communal violence in the country have become more frequent.

US temporarily eases sanctions against Syria for 180 days10.11.25, 22:50 • 13157 views

In Latakia, hundreds of Alawite demonstrators took to the streets demanding greater political autonomy for the regions and the release of men they claim were unjustly detained. Later, supporters of the new government arrived in the city and began shouting insults at the Alawites, which led to a sharp escalation of the situation.

Turning Point: Washington meeting united US and Syrian efforts against Islamists - Special Envoy Breck13.11.25, 15:30 • 2963 views

About an hour after the rally began in Agricultural Square, shots were fired – this was confirmed by two eyewitnesses and video recordings whose authenticity was verified by Reuters. One video shows a man lying motionless on the ground with a head injury.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

No official data on casualties has been released yet. A local official, Nureddin el-Brimo, head of the media relations department in Latakia province, told Reuters that security forces fired into the air to separate the opposing groups of demonstrators. According to him, unknown individuals also fired at both civilians and law enforcement officers.

Lebanon released Muammar Gaddafi's son after almost ten years in prison10.11.25, 22:08 • 11271 view

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Sanctions
Skirmishes
Rallies in Ukraine
Reuters
Bashar al-Assad
Syria
United States