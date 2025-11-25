In Syria's Latakia, security forces opened fire to disperse clashes between groups of demonstrators

Photo: Reuters

Syrian security forces on Tuesday used small arms to stop clashes between two hostile groups of protesters in Latakia – a key city of the Alawite community. The incident was reported by eyewitnesses and local officials, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

According to witnesses, the situation escalated amid inter-confessional tensions that have persisted since Syria's long-time leader Bashar al-Assad, a representative of the Alawite Muslim minority, was overthrown last year. After the change of power to a Sunni-led government, cases of inter-communal violence in the country have become more frequent.

In Latakia, hundreds of Alawite demonstrators took to the streets demanding greater political autonomy for the regions and the release of men they claim were unjustly detained. Later, supporters of the new government arrived in the city and began shouting insults at the Alawites, which led to a sharp escalation of the situation.

About an hour after the rally began in Agricultural Square, shots were fired – this was confirmed by two eyewitnesses and video recordings whose authenticity was verified by Reuters. One video shows a man lying motionless on the ground with a head injury.

No official data on casualties has been released yet. A local official, Nureddin el-Brimo, head of the media relations department in Latakia province, told Reuters that security forces fired into the air to separate the opposing groups of demonstrators. According to him, unknown individuals also fired at both civilians and law enforcement officers.

